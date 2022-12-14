Courier Athlete of the Week: From post to point, DNH's Knock can do it all

DIKE – As a freshman Ellary “Ellie” Knock posted up with her back to the basket for a state semifinal Dike-New Hartford squad.

It made sense. Knock was the tallest player on the Wolverines’ roster.

Four years later, Knock is still the tallest player for DNH, but now she is the point guard.

Knock’s transition from center to point guard came for two reasons.

One, the Wolverines graduated a stellar point — Sophia Hoffmann – after she helped lead them to back-to-back state championships.

Secondly, Knock’s game has evolved.

“A lot of things fell into place,” DNH head coach Bruce Dall said. “Her skills to be able to dribble fast up court, think fast and kind of see it all, were big.”

Dall also says current “4” player, 5-foot-8 Jadyn Petersen, plays like she’s six feet tall.

“Everybody thought Jadyn would be our point, but the way she plays … it made sense to put her at the four and Ellary at the one. It just works.”

Knock says she loves the new position. She has worked a lot on ball skills over the years playing for Martin Brothers AAU to pre- and post-practice shooting practice with Wolverine assistant Matt Dove, which also includes a lot of ball handling work.

“My ball handling skills have gotten better, and a lot better from the start of the year to even now,” Knock said. “I have gotten a lot more comfortable with it. I like playing the point.”

Dall dives even further into his reasoning.

“Her body of work has prepared her for this,” Dall said. “She knows all the plays. She is a student of the game. She is smart with her game and plays a lot, watches a lot.”

Through six games for the top-ranked and two-time defending 2A state champions, Knock is averaging 12.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds. She is 216 points away from 1,000 for her career, and most likely will hit 500 rebounds this season as well.

Her new position also gives the Wolverines an entirely different look and makes DNH’s opponents think about how they will defend.

If they put a shorter guard on Knock, Dall said, the Wolverines will post her up. If they bring a taller player out to defend, Knock is quick enough to drive around them and makes opponents vulnerable inside, where DNH has 5-foot-11 Payton Petersen, 5-foot-11 Maryn Bixby and the aforementioned Jadyn Petersen, who averages 13.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Either way the team decides to defend Knock, a mismatch is created.

“Everybody on our team can score,” Knock said. “When we are moving the ball around we look good.”

“It is just different, but it is still good,” adds Dall. “We went from a 5-foot-6 point guard to a 6-foot point guard. We are just doing things a different way.

“Ellary can see more over the top of defenses and maybe is more of a threat as an outside shooter. It is just different. … That is what we have been about, getting things done a different way.”

Knock says it hasn’t always been easy this season for the Wolverines. She said third-ranked Center Point-Urbana (Class 3A) whom the Wolverines beat, 71-52, on Saturday, challenged them with pressure.

“We hadn’t faced a whole lot of pressure, and Center Point pressured,” Knock said. “That is something we can improve on … handling pressure, press break and that kind of stuff.”

Dall said he is excited to see Knock and this team continue to grow. So far, he says, Knock has been instrumental in the 6-0 start.

“Her leadership has been tremendous,” Dall said. “She helps the younger kids, the chemistry of this team is so great. They are having fun, and Ellary has a lot to do with that.”

Knock has committed to play at Division II William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, where she will join older sister Katie on the Cardinals’ roster.

“I’m excited to play with her again, but I really liked the school, the coaches …everything,” Knock said.