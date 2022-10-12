Courier Athlete of the Week: Denver's Schoville running over, away from opponents

DENVER – In back-to-back losses earlier this season, Denver scored just one offensive touchdown.

On the Monday after the second loss, a defeat at the hands of Aplington-Parkersburg in which the Cyclones were shut out, 21-0, Denver’s Ethan Schoville showed up mad at practice.

In the three weeks since, opponents have learned the hard way you don’t want to get the 6-foot-1, 195-pound speed burner angry.

Schoville has rushed for 546 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 38 carries as the Cyclones have reeled off victories over East Marshall (56-6), Central Springs (56-0) and finished it off with an upset of then-No. 6 Dike-New Hartford on Friday, 30-20.

Against the Wolverines, Schoville toted the ball 28 times for 251 yards and three scores.

“Yeah, losing to A-P was the spark,” Schoville said. “Getting into the red zone four times and not scoring once … that kind of pissed me off. I knew it was something we needed to fix because we were a lot better than that performance.”

Denver head coach Rhett Barrett said it was a matter of getting the whole offense moving in sync, and Schoville was major force behind the progression.

“Sumner-Fredericksburg and Aplington-Parkersburg … we didn’t click offensively,” Barrett said. “We worked hard with the offensive line and backs, and now they are starting to click. Once teams start playing at that level, you kind of feel it, and he has been a big part of us getting to that next level.”

Barrett said he saw Schoville’s performance coming.

Through seven games for Denver (5-2), Schoville has 997 rushing yards on 106 carries with 16 touchdowns. With a regular-season finale against South Hardin on Friday and a potential playoff run to follow, Schoville has a chance to break 3,000 career rushing yards.

“Just from watching film of him last year to the beginning of this year to where he is at now … he runs through arm tackles,” Barrett said. “You are going to have to put a body on him to stop him. He is looking downfield, he finds the hole and then makes one move and turns on the jets.

“I could see him coming the last few weeks. I was excited to see him play and where he was at against Dike-New Hartford, and he didn’t let me down.”

While Schoville provides explosiveness, speed and power, he admits he is hardly the only one playing at a high level for the Cyclones right now.

“Our offensive line, in particular against Dike-New Hartford, did a great job of opening holes and getting on linebackers,” Schoville said. “I haven’t seen line play like that in a long time for us.

“At halftime against Dike, we found out we would not have Tye (starting quarterback Tye Bradley) and they really locked it down because we knew we wouldn’t be able to throw the ball as well and we’d have to run it.”

Schoville is not an overnight success story.

Barrett said you have to pull Schoville out of the weight room because nobody works harder.

And Schoville showed talent early. He saw action on special teams and at receiver as a 5-foot-11, 160-pound freshman. A year later, he emerged as the lead back, rushing for 670 yards and seven touchdowns.

Then the weight training and right nutrition kicked in.

“The last two years, my junior and senior years, I’ve focused on getting stronger, more explosive and faster,” Schoville said. “The weight room … track was big with the speed workouts. And then it is just eating right, eating 5,000 calories a day and gaining weight.

“It has been my goal since I was 9 or 10 years old to play Division I football. For the longest time I didn’t think I was going to be big enough, but now …”

College interest has been picking up for Schoville.

Northern Iowa has already made an offer, and Iowa State has started to show more interest.

“Right now, UNI is my only major offer,” Schoville said. “They want me to play strong safety. Coach Farley and Benny Sapp saw me at camp in the summer … told me thought strong safety is my natural position for my body type, and I agree with them.”