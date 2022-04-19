Cedar Valley Stars: Hudson soccer star, West tennis stud make the list

We haven't gotten to do Cedar Valley Stars in a bit, but we're back with two submissions this week. Let's get to it.

Sophia Schneider, senior, Hudson girls soccer

As a midfielder, Schneider doesn't pile up big statistical numbers. Ask anyone who has watched her play, however, and they'll tell you she's been a key part of the Pirates' success this season.

Schneider was nominated by her coach, Ashley Smiley. Of the standout senior, Smiley had this to say:

“Sophie is learning a new position and so far getting the hang of it very quickly. She is a player that will do whatever is needed for the team. She cares about the team more than herself, and works hard day in and out to give it her best effort.”

Schneider also participates in cross country, FFA, National Honor Society and cheerleading.

Sasha Hyacinth, junior, Waterloo West girls tennis

Hyacinth has gotten off to an outstanding start. She's currently 5-0 in singles and has only given up a total of 8 games within that span. Over the last three meets, the junior stud has only given up two games, winning at the number one spot against Xavier, Dubuque Senior, and Dubuque Hempstead last week. She's been an impact player while taking on a leadership role and encouraging her teammates to work harder.

Hyacinth was nominated by her coach, Brenton Kuchera. Kuchera had this to say about Hyacinth:

"Some Tennis players win with technique, some win with power, some win with strategy and some players win because they are willing to push themselves to make their opponents hit one more shot. Sasha has the unique ability to utilize all of these tools to achieve her victories. She has adapted her game as necessary on extremely windy days and appears no less spectacular when the weather is clear. She has a remarkable sense of the metagame as she justifies her thought process during a game.

"She serves as an especially important role model to our two freshman varsity players. We have a young team, and her experience and winning personality are exactly what we want to build around. She also excels in the classroom taking IB classes, and participating in speech competitions."

If you would like to nominate a player for Cedar Valley Stars, please email sports reporter Ethan Petrik at ethan.petrik@wcfcourier.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0