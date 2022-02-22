Cedar Valley Stars: Denver's Mitchell DeVries the prep player of the week

We didn't put out a list of Cedar Valley Stars last week. That's partially because we didn't have any nominations (send all nominations to hart.pisani@wcfcourier.com) and partially because things got a little crazy last week.

We're back now and we have one nomination this week, thusly making him prep player of the week by default. He was nominated by his coach, but he's more than earned the nomination.

Mitchell DeVries, Denver, boys basketball

DeVries, a senior and team captain for the Cyclones, has been outstanding all season.

Denver played Jesup in a game that ended after press time on Tuesday. Entering that game, however, he was the second leading scorer on the team at 15 points per game, second with 40 steals on the season, lead the Cyclones at four assists per game and lead the team in rebounding at 9.1 per game. He's also had 10 double-doubles this season and holds a 3.78 GPA in the classroom.

"He has had a tremendous senior year," said Denver coach Kyle Matthias. "He has spent hours practicing and studying the game which has paid off in a big way. Mitch plays every position on both sides of the court. His versatility, talent and knowledge have been a huge part in our teams success.

"Mitchell is an outstanding leader on and off the court, a friend to all. He is very active in our community and also in giving his time to the youth and their basketball development."

DeVries also plays golf and baseball.

