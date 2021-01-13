Cedar Falls' Barney a leader on and off the court

And the results have been good as Barney has lead the sixth-ranked Tigers to an 9-1 start while averaging 24.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Late last month, Barney, a two-time second team all-state selection, passed the 1,000 career point mark. She just passed Barb Franke for fifth on the all-time scoring list and is on pace to surpass Green, who is fourth with 1,293 points.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barney currently has 1,199 career points.

The 5-foot-11 Barney is already tied for the school record with 122 career 3-pointers, and will finish her Tiger career ranked in the top five in scoring, blocks, steals and in the top 10 in assists and rebounds.

But Barney never enters a game thinking she has to be the scoring leader or the one her teammates will look to in crunch time.

“I always know my team will have my back if I’m having an off night,” Barney said. “We have a lot of girls who step up every night and do what they need to do for us to succeed. If the other team focuses on me, I know they are going to get the job done.”

Barney says the Tigers have all the pieces to make a run at the programs sixth state tournament appearance in the last seven seasons.