Brodie Kresser has combined a highlight-reel glove with big hits and pitching success

JESUP – It was the type of play you typically see shortstops make on baseball diamonds completely surrounded by stadium seating.
Brodie Kresser recently helped Jesup protect a lead at New Hampton in the bottom of the sixth inning when he gloved a sharply hit grounder in the gap between third and shortstop with a sliding backhand, popped up and fired the ball to first for an unforgettable out.
“When the ball was hit and I took my initial glance, I looked out to the outfield to make sure that our outfielder was going to get to the ball and keep the other kid at second base because there were two outs,” Jesup coach Bruce Wall recalled. “By the time I glanced back, Brodie is sliding, making the backhand and firing over to first base to get the out for the third out of the inning.
“In person I’ve never seen that play from a high school kid.”
A fifth-year starting shortstop, Kresser has proven he’s much more than a reliable glove for a Jesup program that is off to a breakthrough 10-2 start with a 7-1 record in the North Iowa Cedar League East. The senior leadoff hitter is reaching base at a .577 success rate with a .421 batting average, a team-high 25 runs scored and newfound power translating to three home runs and 10 RBIs.
Reluctant to take the mound early in his career, Kresser has also embraced the pitching duties that often accompany the role of an accomplished baseball player at a small school. He is consistently working deep into games with a 3-0 record, a 1.24 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 17 innings.
“He puts in a lot of time, plays quite a bit of travel ball, and doesn’t miss an offseason workout that we have,” Wall said. “Anything that he can do to make himself a better ballplayer, he’s done it.”
Kresser is signed to continue his baseball career at Des Moines Area Community College, following in the footsteps of his father, Erik, who competed at the junior college level for Iowa Central. Brodie was first drawn to the game as a kid who’d travel to his dad’s weekend slowpitch softball tournaments and frequently play catch with members of team.
Eventually the younger Kresser began playing on a travel baseball team. He developed lasting friendships and a love for the game while playing on a team based out of Cedar Falls until high school. Kresser watched last summer as his former travel teammates from Cedar Falls and Dike-New Hartford completed runs to the state tournament, and dreamed of a big summer of 2021 for his Jesup team.
The J-Hawks are on pace to surpass 20 wins for the first time since the program’s 2015-16 season.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who can play different positions,” Kresser said. “I can tell it’s hard on the coaches that we have so many guys who are willing to play a position. I think we’re so close to each other and it’s been paying off.”
The J-Hawk shortstop can feel a heightened level of investment within his team to find success. After a 3-1 win over Cascade on Friday night, the players were getting reps in the batting cage Saturday morning and organized a batting practice session Sunday night with music blaring as the sun set.
“It’s cool to see everybody wanting to go and put in extra work,” Kresser said. “We have practice once or twice a week because of all the games we play. Then on the weekends everybody wants to go up to the field. … If somebody is struggling, we’re going to go fix it.”
Constructive criticism is common within this ball club that finds itself in the midst of a race for a conference title and could receive favorable seeding to make a postseason run.
“I can be a vocal leader and we have some other guys who are not afraid to tell teammates what they’re doing wrong and expect the same thing back,” Kresser said. “I think that’s another part of why we’re being so successful is we’re all close, but we’re not going to be soft on each other. We’re about winning this season.”
In addition to baseball, Kresser competes in football and basketball. He routinely spent Saturdays in the fall playing baseball sore after the previous night’s football game.
“I love being able to play all three sports,” Kresser said, addressing his multi-sport approach. “I think just playing one sport isn’t going to cut it. Playing all these sports, there’s little things in each sport that will help you in another sport. It’s super fun being able to grow up and have success and have fun with all your friends.”
While Kresser has worked hard to find success on the baseball diamond – completing rehabilitation from an operation to his non-throwing shoulder prior to last season – he’s an example of an athlete who has made the most out of his high school years by competing on multiple teams.
“I think it’s great for our program,” Wall said. “It’s good for all of our kids to see what is possible and how good you can be. You can participate and be a high contributing member of all of our athletic teams.
“If you have the one sport you love, you can focus more on that one and still not forget about everybody else. Brodie has done a great job of being a leader that way. Those are things that our kids need to see.”