Brodie Kresser has combined a highlight-reel glove with big hits and pitching success

“It’s cool to see everybody wanting to go and put in extra work,” Kresser said. “We have practice once or twice a week because of all the games we play. Then on the weekends everybody wants to go up to the field. … If somebody is struggling, we’re going to go fix it.”

Constructive criticism is common within this ball club that finds itself in the midst of a race for a conference title and could receive favorable seeding to make a postseason run.

“I can be a vocal leader and we have some other guys who are not afraid to tell teammates what they’re doing wrong and expect the same thing back,” Kresser said. “I think that’s another part of why we’re being so successful is we’re all close, but we’re not going to be soft on each other. We’re about winning this season.”

In addition to baseball, Kresser competes in football and basketball. He routinely spent Saturdays in the fall playing baseball sore after the previous night’s football game.

“I love being able to play all three sports,” Kresser said, addressing his multi-sport approach. “I think just playing one sport isn’t going to cut it. Playing all these sports, there’s little things in each sport that will help you in another sport. It’s super fun being able to grow up and have success and have fun with all your friends.”