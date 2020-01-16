Prep wrestlers of year voting underway

WATERLOO -- High school wrestling fans are invited to cast their votes for the Dan Gable Mr. and Ms. Wrestler of the Year Awards.

The candidates have been narrowed to seven in each class.

Don Bosco's Thomas Even is among the 1A finalists, Union's Adam Ahrendsen and Crestwood's Carter Fousek made the 2A final seven, Brayden Wolf of Waverly-Shell Rock is in the 3A group and the Ms. Wrestler finalists include Ali Gerbracht of AGWSR and Emma Grimm of Osage.

Voting continues through Feb. 7. Fans may vote once per day at www.iawrestle.com.

