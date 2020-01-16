Prep wrestlers of year voting underway

WATERLOO -- High school wrestling fans are invited to cast their votes for the Dan Gable Mr. and Ms. Wrestler of the Year Awards.
The candidates have been narrowed to seven in each class.
Don Bosco's Thomas Even is among the 1A finalists, Union's Adam Ahrendsen and Crestwood's Carter Fousek made the 2A final seven, Brayden Wolf of Waverly-Shell Rock is in the 3A group and the Ms. Wrestler finalists include Ali Gerbracht of AGWSR and Emma Grimm of Osage.
Voting continues through Feb. 7. Fans may vote once per day at
www.iawrestle.com. 2019 Battle of Waterloo photos
122119bp-battle-of-waterloo-02
Don Bosco's Cael Frost tries to fend off a takedown attempt by Waverly-Shell Rock's Evan Yant in the 152lb match at the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Brandon Pollock
122119bp-battle-of-waterloo-03
Don Bosco's Cael Frost is mobbed by his teammates after his win in sudden victory over Waverly-Shell Rock's Evan Yant in the 152lb match at the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. His win also gave Don Bosco the dual victory after being tied 31-31 before the match.
Brandon Pollock
122119bp-battle-of-waterloo-04
Don Bosco's Easton Larson controls Waverly-Shell Rock's Zack Barnett in their 138-pound Battle of Waterloo match Saturday.
Brandon Pollock
122119bp-battle-of-waterloo-05
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold controls Waverly-Shell Rock's Carter Proffitt in the 160-pound match Saturday at the Battle of Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
122119bp-battle-of-waterloo-06
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker controls Don Bosco's Fischer Ohrt as he tries to roll out of grasp in the 195lb match at the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Brandon Pollock
122119bp-battle-of-waterloo-07
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block takes down Don Bosco's Jaiden Moore in a 106-pound Battle of Waterloo match Saturday.
Brandon Pollock
122119bp-battle-of-waterloo-08
Waverly-Shell Rock's Bailey Roybal rolls Don Bosco's Myles McMahon in the 113lb match at the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Brandon Pollock
122119bp-battle-of-waterloo-09
Don Bosco's Garrett Funk tries to press Waverly-Shell Rock's Dylan Stockdale's shoulders to the mat in the 120lb match at the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Brandon Pollock
122119bp-battle-of-waterloo-10
Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins takes down Don Bosco's Cody Brown in a 132-pound match at the Battle of Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
122119bp-battle-of-waterloo-11
Osage's battles for grip with Cedar Falls' Collin Bohnenkamp in the 220lb match at the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Brandon Pollock
122119bp-battle-of-waterloo-12
Cedar Falls' Henry Koehn pins Osage's Skyler Wright in a 106-pound match Saturday at the Battle of Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
122119bp-battle-of-waterloo-13
Independence's Carter Straw pins Assumption's Collin Wehr in the 120lb match at the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Brandon Pollock
122019bp-battle-of-waterloo-01
Nashua Plainfield's McCade Runn fights off a leg grab by Linn Mar's Reece Seery during their 138lb match at the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Brandon Pollock
122019bp-battle-of-waterloo-02
Don Bosco's Cade Tennold controls Columbus Catholic's Carson Hartz during their 160lb match at the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Brandon Pollock
122019bp-battle-of-waterloo-03
Osage's Zach Williams controls Iowa City City's Mohammed Abdalla during their 160lb match at the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Brandon Pollock
122019bp-battle-of-waterloo-04
Waverly-Shell Rock's Evan Yant prevents Waterloo East's Eli Sallis from escaping during their 152-pound match at the Battle of Waterloo Friday.
Brandon Pollock
122019bp-battle-of-waterloo-05
Independence's Mitch Johnson works Denver's Beau Bonnette to a fall in their 170lb match at the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Brandon Pollock
122019bp-battle-of-waterloo-06
Don Bosco's Thomas Even works Waterloo Columbus' Ben Bowman to the mat at 182 pounds Friday at the Battle of Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
122019bp-battle-of-waterloo-07
Union's Adam Ahrendsen tries to work Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Garrett Seaba to his back during their 160-pound Battle of Waterloo match Friday.
Brandon Pollock
122019bp-battle-of-waterloo-08
Independence's Christian Kremer takes down Denver's Brennan Graber in a 195-pound matchup at the Battle of Waterloo Friday.
Brandon Pollock
122019bp-battle-of-waterloo-09
Osage's Sydney Muller controls Charles City's Morgan Maloy their 138lb match at the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Brandon Pollock
122019bp-battle-of-waterloo-10
Waverly-Shell Rock's Gayle Robinson takes down Crestwood's Annamae Leverson in their match at the Battle of Waterloo Friday.
Brandon Pollock
122019bp-battle-of-waterloo-11
Denver's Chase Lyons tries to take Independence's Carter Straw to the mat in their 120lb match at the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Brandon Pollock
Lily Luft
Charles City freshman Lilly Luft is wrestling not only for herself, but in memory of her brother Logan, who died tragically in 2017 in an ATV accident.
Jim Nelson
122019jn-charles-city-girls
The Charles City girls' wrestling team poses with its championship belt for winning the first Battle of Waterloo girls' division Friday at Young Arena.
Jim Nelson
122019jn-luft-family-donations
The Luft family donated these backpacks to the Battle of Waterloo to be given to the wrestlers in both the boys' and girls' divisions with the most falls in the least amount of time.
Jim Nelson
122019jn-lily-luft
Charles City freshman Lilly Luft is wrestling not only for herself, but in memory of her brother Logan, who died tragically in 2017 in an ATV accident.
Jim Nelson