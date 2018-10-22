HUDSON — What a difference a year can make.
During the 2017 volleyball season, Hudson struggled at times to find its groove, and finished with a 17-15 record.
One year later, the Pirates collected their 30th victory of the season with a sweep of the Denver Cyclones, 25-21, 25-13, 25-11, in a Class 2A Region 6 quarterfinal to advance to face MFL/Mar-Mac Thursday night in Sumner.
“We knew we were going to be better this year even though we are still a very young team,” Pirates head coach Steve Baird said. “We have come a long way and these girls have learned how to be mentally tougher. They know they can not fall asleep early in these games and if they do, they can come back and correct what is wrong.”
The Pirates did take a little nap early on in the opening set as the Cyclones (23-18) answered the alarm and jumped to a 14-8 advantage. Denver senior Allison Waterman gave her team it’s largest lead of the night after blowing through a block, then following with a shot to an empty center court.
It was then that Hudson awoke and jumped into the game.
Whitley Galbraith punched a shot through the middle of the Cyclone defense to begin the rally, and after blocking a shot for a point, Galbraith delivered a touch pass that tied the contest at 19.
Sophomore Kylee Sallee joined in the hit parade with back-to-back points as the Pirates pulled away in set one.
“These girls fought back and once they settled down and played the way we are suppose to, everything was fine,” added Baird.
Hudson began to feed team leader in kills, Ashlynn Kuhn, to pull away from the Cyclones in the second set. Kuhn pounded the front line and finished the night with 14 kills, putting her at 402 for the year.
“I think the way the game started we were a little over excited,” Kuhn said. “Once we got the hang of what we are suppose to do we just went out and did it. This is a great team and we have the potential to do a lot of good things. We are not just one player. We just have to start each game like we finished this one.”
Hudson ran off to a 13-4 start in the third set and never looked back as they cruised to the next round.
“There is a lot more of this team coming, we just keep getting better,” added Kuhn. “It doesn’t matter who we will play next, we will be ready to go.”
Denver seemed to run out of gas after the opening set and did not help their cause with unforced errors and some bad breaks.
“We struggled with our serve/receive all year and I think we got a little too timid early,” Cyclone coach Mara Forsyth said. “Our girls overcame a lot of adversity this year and in this game, and they know this was not a good game for them. They know they are so much better. It is a little frustrating when you walk off the floor knowing you didn’t play your best game. We will take this into next year and with the fight in these girls they will want it even more.”
