Prep roundup: Cedar Falls falls in Beninga tournament finals

WATERLOO - Every year there is one thing you can bank on during the Eileen Beninga Volleyball Tournament.
The Cedar Falls Tigers will more than likely be in the title match and eventually walk away pulling medals over their head and lifting the tourney trophy over their heads.
Things took a turn this year as Western Dubuque grabbed all the hardware, leaving the Tigers (15-4) at the podium with a runner-up finish. The Bobcats topped the Tigers, 25-20, 17-25, 15-11, in the finals at West High.
"It sounds a little blah, but we focus on one game at a time," Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. "It doesn't matter who we are playing, we just go out to play our game and today the girls played well against some pretty good teams."
The tournament field had some heavyweights on the court as the Bobcats were ranked 2nd in 4A, the Tigers were ninth in 5A and the Wapsie Valley Warriors, came in with a number seven tag in class 2A.
"We played Cedar falls in the first game this season and lost," added Scherrman. "We were definitely looking forward to meeting them here and see how we had progressed. I knew we were better than what we showed last time and beating them today was a great boost for this team. It is fun to win, but it is much more fun to win when you have been in a tough battle."
The Bobcats (10-3) took the opening set against the Tigers, 25-20, but found the going a little tougher in set two.
It was a slow start of the second set for the Tigers, but back-to-back kills by Paige Paup and Katie Remmert put Cedar Falls up to stay.
Junior outside hitter, Summer Halsor, crushed the Bobcat defense giving her team a 24-17 edge, and Remmert put an end to it with a rocket from the second row, forcing a third set.
"Our team really works hard all week and we felt we could win this one," said Halsor. "We got to the third set and they showed that they have a lot of powerful hitters over there. They are very good with their blocks as well and we had to get a little higher to get the point."
The power of the Cats showed in the final run as they used senior hitter Meredith Bahl to put an end to the Tigers reign.Bahl smashed six of the final eight points through the Tiger defense with little chance of any returns.
"We played Cedar Falls to start the season and I don't believe we played our best," said Bahl. "We went back to what we know and got the win. This feels so good to beat them and it will help our confidence down the road knowing we can beat some of the best teams in the state."
The Tigers played the Wapsie Valley Warriors in the semi-finals and it was a tough two-game sweep, 25-17, 25-17, wearing down the Tigers defense.