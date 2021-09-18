Prep roundup: Cedar Falls falls in Beninga tournament finals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bobcats (10-3) took the opening set against the Tigers, 25-20, but found the going a little tougher in set two.

It was a slow start of the second set for the Tigers, but back-to-back kills by Paige Paup and Katie Remmert put Cedar Falls up to stay.

Junior outside hitter, Summer Halsor, crushed the Bobcat defense giving her team a 24-17 edge, and Remmert put an end to it with a rocket from the second row, forcing a third set.

"Our team really works hard all week and we felt we could win this one," said Halsor. "We got to the third set and they showed that they have a lot of powerful hitters over there. They are very good with their blocks as well and we had to get a little higher to get the point."

The power of the Cats showed in the final run as they used senior hitter Meredith Bahl to put an end to the Tigers reign.Bahl smashed six of the final eight points through the Tiger defense with little chance of any returns.

"We played Cedar Falls to start the season and I don't believe we played our best," said Bahl. "We went back to what we know and got the win. This feels so good to beat them and it will help our confidence down the road knowing we can beat some of the best teams in the state."