Prep Round Up: Area teams tip off boys', girls' basketball season

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Waterloo Christian downs Janesville in season opener: The Waterloo Christian Regents started their season 1-0 with a 48-42 win over Janesville, Tuesday.

The Regents managed to create just one-point of separation, holding a 24-23 lead at halftime, but outscored the Wildcats 24-19 in the second half to nab to the six-point win.

Junior Drew Wagner led the Regents in scoring with 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting while falling one rebound shy of a double-double. Senior Aaron Zwack managed a 15-point outing on 6-of-16 shooting from the field.

Jesup rolls to win over Columbus Catholic: A massive second half performance allowed the Jesup J-Hawks to take down the Columbus Catholic Sailors, 93-59.

Holding a slim 31-29 advantage at halftime, Jesup exploded for 37 points in the third quarter and 25 points in the fourth to earn the 34-point win.

Four J-Hawks scored in double figures as Jack Miller led the way with 36 points on 16-of-24 from the field. Brevin Dahl added 21 while pulling down 12 rebounds for the double-double. Ryan Treptow and Cale Schissel scored 13 and 12, respectively.

Three Sailors posted big nights as Nick Merrifield scored 15, Leo Christensen added 13 and Myles Gardner notched 12 points and nine rebounds.

A-P soars to win over Oelwein: A standout defensive effort and efficient night at the charity stripe gave Aplington-Parkersburg its first win of the season in a 73-35 decision over Oelwein.

The Falcons allowed the Huskies to score just 20 points in the final three quarters combined while hitting 20-of-25 free throws in the win.

Senior Garrett Hempen starred with 20 points on 6-of-19 shooting and a 7-for-7 showing at the line. Gavin Thomas added 16 points and seven rebounds while Martez Wiggley posted 11 points and eight boards.

DNH falters against Comets: The Dike-New Hartford Wolverines came up short in their first game of the season, 57-40, against Charles City.

Despite lead by just two points at halftime, the Comets put the game out of reach in the third quarter, scoring 23 points while holding DNH to just 10 points.

Seniors Benton Bixby and Braxten Johnson scored 17 and 11 points for the Wolverines, respectively.

North Fayette Valley falls to Clayton Ridge: Despite a poor shooting night, the Clayton Ridge Eagles sent North Fayette Valley home with a 44-36 loss.

The Eagles managed an abysmal 12-for-42 performance from the field, but a 15-for-20 night at the free throw line made the difference.

Senior Clay Moser led the TigerHawks with nine points.

Cyclones nab road win against Mustangs: The Denver Cyclones earned a 78-64 road win over East Marshall, Tuesday.

The Cyclones overcame a 17-9 deficit after the first eight minutes with a 24-point second quarter to take a 33-29 lead into the break.

The Mustangs narrowed the lead to 50-49 heading into the final quarter, but Denver out gunned East Marshall 28-15 in the fourth quarter for the win.

Lions sink East Buchanan: The East Buchanan Buccaneers fell to the Lisbon Lions 54-44, Tuesday, despite a big second half effort.

Trailing 30-15 at halftime, the Bucs offense managed to outscore the Lions 29-24 in the third and fourth quarters to trim the final difference to 10 points.

Meskwaki no match for Redhawks: North Tama wasted little time in making a statement with a 95-11 win in the Redhawks' season opener.

The Redhawks leapt out to a 67-9 lead by halftime and held the Meskwaki Settlement Warriors to just two points in the second half to land an 84-point win.

Five Redhawks scored in double figures as Michael Schrier scored 19, Josh Dostal recorded 18, Lucas DeBoef posted 15, Jared Dvorak notched 15 and Henry Hansen added 10.

DeBoef also corralled 11 rebounds to pick up a double-double.

Sumner-Fred tops Waukon: A big first quarter allowed Sumner-Fredericksburg to pick up its first win of the season over Waukon, 72-56.

The Cougars outpaced the Indians 19-11 in the first quarter and never relinquished their lead, outscoring Waukon 53-45 in the final three quarters.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Waterloo Christian cruises to win over Janesville: The Waterloo Christian girls' basketball team earned its first win of the season in a 52-17 drubbing of Janesville, Tuesday.

Holding a 28-5 halftime lead, the Regents cruised to a 35-point win with 12 points in both the third and fourth quarters.

Junior guard Katie Costello showed out with a 26-point, 14-rebound double-double. Junior Reagan Wheeler also posted a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Senior Lauren Bergstrom added 10 points on an efficient 4-of-7 performance from the field.

Hudson edges Grundy Center in NICL battle: The Hudson Pirates managed to nab a 46-41 victory over North Iowa Cedar League rival Grundy Center, Tuesday.

The Pirates built a five-point, halftime lead and maintained it throughout the second half to nab their first win of the season.

Representing 50% of the Pirates scoring, sophomore Addie Rhoades poured in 10-of-18 field goals to lead Hudson with 23 points. Brooklyn Love added 10 points off the bench while senior Macey McKenna collected 16 rebounds.

DNH trounces GR for second win: The defending Class 2A champion Dike-New Hartford Wolverines resumed their reign with a 76-18 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

All five of the Wolverines starters scored in double figures as Camille Landphair, Ellary Knock, Maryn Bixby and Payton Petersen each scored 14 points. Jadyn Petersen added 12 points.

As a team, DNH went 30-of-49 from the field and 5-of-13 from three.

Elly Sieh led the Rebels with five points.

A-P, Waller down Oelwein: Ellen Waller scored 21 points as the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons rolled to a 60-25 win over Oelwein.

The Falcons locked down the Huskies in the second half, outscoring Oelwein 31-8, to build off a 29-17 halftime lead.

Junior Kendall Riherd recorded a 13-point outing while Isabela Buseman hit three three-pointers to add 11 points off the bench.

WSR manages season opening win over Bobcats: The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks rode a big second half to a 19-point win over Western Dubuque, Tuesday.

With 27 points in the second quarter, the Go-Hawks headed to the locker room with a 39-11 lead at the half.

In the second half, despite stumbling in the third quarter, the Go-Hawks held on for the win.

North Fayette Valley land one in the win column: The North Fayette Valley TigerHawks topped the Clayton Ridge Eagles, 52-28.

The TigerHawks doubled up the Eagles in the first half with a 30-15 halftime lead. North Fayette Valley outscored Clayton Ridge by nine in the second half to nab the 24-point win.

Junior Brooklyn Hoey nearly recorded a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Senior Makenna Grove led the TigerHawks with 12 points.

Trio leads Bucs to win over Lisbon: Three East Buchanan Buccaneers scored in double figures as the Bucs toppled the Lisbon Lions 60-40, Tuesday.

Senior Averiel Brady posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards. Sophomore Laynee Hogan led the Bucs with 18 points on 6-of-17 shooting. Junior Eden Brady rounded out the trio with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

North Tama beats Warriors: The North Tama girls' basketball team managed a 49-40 win over the Meskwaki Settlement Warriors, Tuesday.

The Redhawks held the Warriors to just 16-of-45 from the field, forced 16 turnovers and drew 13 fouls to pick up the nine-point home win.