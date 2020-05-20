Prep Morgan Weber staying sharp on the course

“He’s a really good player,” Weber said of Kopriva. “So I have to take my shots at him when the chance comes. It’s back and forth. We both have our moments, like to talk crap to each other.”

And when she isn’t getting tested by her coaches, Weber doesn’t have to look far for other challengers. Her older sister, Bri, three times finished in the top-five at the girls’ state golf meet. Her brother Royce is a member of the Northern Iowa men’s golf team.

“It depends on the day,” Morgan said, of which sibling is the best player. “Any one of us, if we are on, can win. It usually is a pretty close battle. Bri is finishing up nursing school, so she has been tied up, so we haven’t played much. But when Royce is on he is the one who puts in more time. He is more consistently winning.”

Kopriva says if Weber chose so, she’d could go a long ways in golf or trash talking.

“Steve (Freese) and I feel like we are pretty good golfers, but on many days she can take us and from the same tees,” he said. “She likes to let us know about it, too.

“But, I’ve coached for 10 years, and she is probably most natural, gifted golfer I’ve coached. It would not be a far stretch if she were to work on golf as much as she does volleyball ... you may have seen her on TV in the future.”

