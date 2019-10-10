Waterloo West (3-3) at
No. 2 Cedar Falls (6-0)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls cruised to a 55-0 win at Memorial Stadium last year.
- Last week: West lost to Dubuque Senior, 28-14. Cedar Falls rolled to a 28-0 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
- Game notes: No. 2 Cedar Falls will look to continue to roll toward its second consecutive perfect regular season against its metro rival. The Tigers have been stingy in the past two games against West, as the Wahawks have not scored in 10 consecutive quarters against the Tigers. The last time West scored against Cedar Falls was in the second quarter of a 21-14 win over the Tigers in 2016. Cedar Falls has outscored West 93-0 in the last two contests. ... Balance has been the name of the game for Cedar Falls this season as Luke Loecher has passed for 1,008 yards and 10 touchdowns, while the Tigers have rushed for 1,051 as a team with Ryan Ostrich leading the way (529 yards on 88 carries). ... West is looking to get back on track after dropping back-to-back close contests with Jefferson and Senior. Running back Isaac Tolbert went over 1,000 yards last week and has 1,012 and six touchdowns on the season for the Wahawks. Quarterback Carter Maske has thrown for 668 yards and eight touchdowns against one interception.
Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: On his team, "We were banged up last week, but we had a bunch of young players step up, fill roles, and I thought there were some good things that happened. I've seen a lot of places where we have grown through six games this season."
On West, "It all starts with Tolbert (Isaac) and we he gets cooking they are really, really tough. They a had a lot of kids miss the last couple of weeks and I expect them to be back. West is a much improved team and with a metro game, you throw out the records. It will be a real good battle."
Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore: On getting healthy, "We were without five starters last week and we should have most everybody back. A lot of kids got experience the last two weeks and that is good."
On what his team needs to do," We got to execute. We got to get better at that. Cedar Falls will execute what they do and will have a good game plan and will stick to it. We have dug ourselves a big hole with our two first district games and we're excited to go prove ourselves."
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
