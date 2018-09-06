Waterloo East (0-2) at
Webster City (1-1)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Webster City
- Last week: East lost to Iowa City Liberty, 18-6. Webster City lost to Spencer, 28-14.
- Last meeting: First meeting.
- What to watch: Slow starts have hurt East in each of its first two games. The Trojans have trailed by two touchdowns against both Waterloo West and Iowa City Liberty after one quarter. East will need to start faster in its first game against a 3A opponent and find a way to get its ground game going. After rushing for more than 150 yards against West, the Trojans were held to just seven against Liberty. Turnovers have also hurt East as the Trojans have turned the ball over five times in two games, including three times last week. The Lynx led 14-0 last week before giving up 28 unanswered points to Spencer in a loss. Webster City and its single-wing offense are led by quarterback Dylan Steen and running back Trace Kepler. Kepler was held to just 26 rushing yards last week, but had 174 in a week one win over Gilbert.
- East coach Xavier Leonard: "Webster City is a good football team that runs a difficult offense to emulate. It's a tough match-up, our kids are up for the challenge and like always I think we can beat them. For us, we have to eliminate silly penalties and shore up our special teams."
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
