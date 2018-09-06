No. 4 Cedar Falls (2-0) at
Ankeny (0-2)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Ankeny
- Last week: Cedar Falls rolled to a 47-0 victory over Iowa City High, while Ankeny lost a 14-9 decision to No. 3 Johnston.
- Last meeting: First meeting.
- What to watch: The Tigers have been explosive on offense and absolutely dominating on defense as Cedar Falls has posted back-to-back shutouts. The Tigers defense has giving up just 61 rushing yards and just 318 yards of total offense in two games, while also picking off five passes .,. Meanwhile, Cedar Falls' quarterback Cael Loecher has passed for 339 yards and six touchdowns, connecting with Logan Wolf on five of those scores. Wolf is averaging 25.8 yards per catch. Sam Gary has added 158 rushing yards. Both of the Hawks' losses have come to ranked opponents as Ankeny opened the season with a 20-0 loss to No. 7 Ankeny Centennial before its loss to No. 3 Johnston last week. Ankeny is coached by former Northern Iowa assistant Rick Nelson and one of his assistants is his son, Nick, who was an all-state quarterback/defensive back for Cedar Falls in 2003. The Hawks have played two quarterbacks -- Hayes Gibson and Jase Bauer. Running back Cael Boyd has rushed for 113 yards.
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: "Obviously they have played two of the best teams in the state and in both had opportunities to win. That is what we talked to our team about is this is a very good team that just happens to be 0-2. We have to be more consistent on offense early. Defensively, we have been real consistent with posting two shutouts against two very good teams."
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
