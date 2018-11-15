CEDAR FALLS -- Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford's football team has done everything head coach Don Betts has asked.
The Wolverines (12-0) have been focused and driven, with that drive culminating into an 11 a.m. showdown Friday with West Sioux of Hawarden (11-1) in the Class 1A title game at the UNI-Dome. They haven't been changed by the school's first championship game appearance since 2010, sixth overall.
"This group has been pretty focused all year long," Betts said. "Quite honestly, pretty loose, maybe more so than what I feel comfortable with. But the kids have done a great job of being prepared and ready to play, focused on the next challenge."
As it should be in a championship game, Betts said his team will face its tallest challenge in the Falcons.
Last year's Class A champs, now up a class, West Sioux has one of the most dynamic offenses in the state led by junior quarterback Hunter Dekkers.
A starter since he was a freshman, Dekkers has thrown for 6,597 yards and 85 touchdowns in three seasons. He has passed for 3,250 yards and 43 scores this year.
"An extremely talented team with a lot of athletes, by far the most athletic team we will have played, and in addition to that big and physical," Betts said.
"Gunslinger comes to mind," added Betts of his best description for West Sioux's offense. "They will spread you from sideline-to-sideline and extend you from end zone to end zone."
The Falcons will often line up with four wide outs, and then motion out 6-foot-1, 195-pound running back Kade Lynott, West Sioux's leading receiver with 71 catches for 1,364 yards and 18 scores, for a five-wide look. Lynott has also rushed for 947 yards.
Add to the mix 6-foot-2, 225-pound receiver Chase Koopmans, who has 2,288 receiving yards and 33 touchdown catches in three varsity seasons.
"It's a challenge to slow them down," Betts said. "They are fearless in their play calling, really, really wide open. They also get a lot of those yards on screen passes, and not just small gains, getting a lot of touchdowns out of them.
"They have a very effective and creative screen game."
Betts says it would be wishful thinking to believe the Wolverines will be able to shut down the Falcons completely. Instead, D-NH will rely on a defense that has bent, but not broke all season.
The other key for the Wolverines is they have to be themselves. D-NH will try to maintain possession with its strong run game behind a line anchored on either end by 6-foot-3, 240-pound Owen Goos and 6-foot-6, 260-pound Colton Harberts.
With Goos, Harberts and company opening holes up front, Cade Bennett has rushed for 1,850 yards and 25 scores. Quarterback Drew Sonnenberg has kept defenses honest by passing for 1,648 yards.
In D-NH's last four games, starting with a 338-yard, four-score game against Iowa City Regina, Bennett has rushed for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has reached the end zone three times in all three playoff games.
"You try to disrupt them, get them out of rhythm the best you can and slow them down," Betts said. "Ball control is part of that ... we are going to have to be able to do something like that to keep their offense off the field as much as we can."
The Wolverines are searching for the school's second state title. Dike won it all in 1981, and D-NH has been runner-up four times -- 1998, 2001, 2002, and 2010.
111518kw-hudson-ahstw-championship-02
Hudson's Ethan Fulcher is tackled by AHSTW's Seth Kiesel and Jackson Woltmann during Thursday afternoon's Class A Championship.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111518kw-hudson-ahstw-championship-01
Hudson's quarterback Jacob Murray scores a touchdown in the second quarter during Thursday's 30-7 win over AHSTW in the Class A Championship game at the UNI-Dome.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111518kw-hudson-ahstw-championship-03
Hudson's Karter Krapfl tackles Avoca during Thursday afternoon's Class A Championship.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-w-lib-pcm-04
West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan congratulates Talen Dengler after an interception against PCM during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-w-lib-pcm-03
West Liberty's Spencer Daufeldt tackles PCM's Wes Cummings during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-w-lib-pcm-02
West Liberty's Gabriel Melendez is tackled by PCM's Andrew Van RysWyk during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-w-lib-pcm-01
West Liberty's Seth Feldman finds room to run against PCM during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-w-sioux-van-meter-04
West Sioux's Victor Hernandez breaks up a pass to Van Meter's JJ Richards during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-w-sioux-van-meter-03
L-R: West Sioux's Hunter Dekkers, Kyler Bak and Chase Koopmans celebrate a narrow victory over Van Meter during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-w-sioux-van-meter-02
West Sioux players celebrate their victory over Van Meter during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-w-sioux-van-meter-01
West Sioux's Kade Lynott is pushed out of bounds by Van Meter's Zach Madden after a long gain during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-bhrv-waukon-07
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Sam Te Slaa celebrates tackling Waukon quarterback Creed Welch for a loss during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-bhrv-waukon-06
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Sam Te Slaa tackles Waukon quarterback Creed Welch for a loss during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-bhrv-waukon-05
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley JT Van't Hul evades Waukon's Brady Sullivan during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-bhrv-waukon-04
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Elliot Van Kekerix is tripped up by Waukon's Tanner Mitchell during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-bhrv-waukon-03
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Eric Salazar fends off Waukon's Creed Welch during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-bhrv-waukon-02
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley players celebrate their win over Waukon during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-bhrv-waukon-01
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Brayton Van Kekerix celebrates a touchdown against Waukon during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-dnh-pella-christian-05
Dike-New Hartford's Jake Landphair, left, and Owen Goos celebrate the Wolverines' 34-21 win over Pella Christian in Saturday's Class 1A state football semifinals.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-dnh-pella-christian-03
Dike-New Hartford's Jake Landphair celebrates a touchdown against Pella Christian during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-dnh-pella-christian-02
Dike-New Hartford's Cade Fuller tries to outrun Pella Christian's Nathan De Bruin during Saturday's Class 1A state semifinal in the UNI-Dome.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111018bp-dnh-pella-christian-01
Dike-New Hartford's Cade Bennett scores a touchdown despite the efforts of Pella Christian's Nathan De Bruin during Saturday's Class 1A state semifinals in the UNI-Dome.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918bp-cf-sep-09
Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell stops Southeast Polk's Gavin Williams leaping attempt at the end zone during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Friday, Nov. 09, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918bp-cf-sep-07
Cedar Falls' Collin Bohnenkamp tackles Southeast Polk's Gavin Williams during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Friday, Nov. 09, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918bp-cf-sep-08
Cedar Falls' Caiden Barnett scrambles for an onside kick with Southeast Polk's Justin Brindley, left, and Eli Reed during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Friday, Nov. 09, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918bp-cf-sep-10
Cedar Falls' fans get fired up before the game against Southeast Polk during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Friday, Nov. 09, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918bp-cf-sep-11
Cedar Falls' Cael Loecher tries to push off Southeast Polk's Daniel Hackbarth during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Friday, Nov. 09, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918bp-bettendorf-dowling-catholic-08
Bettendorf's Brandan Tillman is tackled by Dowling Catholic's Jack Keough during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Friday, Nov. 09, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918bp-bettendorf-dowling-catholic-09
Bettendorf's Austin Kalar tries to pull in a pass ahead of Dowling Catholic's Ashton Brown during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Friday, Nov. 09, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918bp-bettendorf-dowling-catholic-10
Bettendorf's Carter Bell, right, and Austin Kalar celebrate a touchdown against Dowling Catholic during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Friday, Nov. 09, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918bp-bettendorf-dowling-catholic-11
Bettendorf's Carter Bell is knocked off his feet by Dowling Catholic's Ryan Adam during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Friday, Nov. 09, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918kw-hudson-westhancock-football-semifinals-03
Hudson's quarterback Jacob Murray looks for a pass during Friday morning's Class A Semifinal game against West Hancock.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918kw-hudson-westhancock-football-semifinals-06
Hudson's Carter Swope, left, and Aiden Zook pray at the end zone before the start of the second half during the semifinal game against West Hancock.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918kw-hudson-westhancock-football-semifinals-10
Hudson quarterback Jacob Murray takes off running during the Pirates' win over West Hancock in the Class A state football semifinals last week.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918kw-hudson-westhancock-football-semifinals-09
Hudson's Alec Staebell finds some running room on the sideline during Friday's Class A state football semifinal against West Hancock.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918kw-hudson-westhancock-football-semifinals-12
Hudson's Christian Seres leaps over West Hancock's defense but is stopped short of the end zone during last week's state playoff semifinal.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918kw-hudson-westhancock-football-semifinals-02
Hudson's Alec Staebell pulls down a touchdown pass as West Hancock's Gavin Becker defends during the first half of Friday's state football semifinal.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918kw-hudson-westhancock-football-semifinals-04
Hudson's Alec Staebell tries to fight off West Hancock's Caleb Eckels during Friday's Class A state football semifinal in the UNI-Dome.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918kw-hudson-westhancock-football-semifinals-08
Hudson's Ethan Fulcher catches a touchdown pass from Jacob Murray during the first half of the Pirates' win over West Hancock in Friday's Class A state football semifinals.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918kw-hudson-westhancock-football-semifinals-05
Hudson fans cheer after the Pirates stopped West Hancock at the one yard line during Friday morning's semifinal game.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110918kw-hudson-westhancock-football-semifinals-01
Hudson's Jackson Lehr tries to get away from West Hancock's Tate Hagen during last Friday's Class A state football semifinal in the UNI-Dome.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110818bp-sbl-wd-01
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Connor Groves is tackled by Western Dubuque's Collin Hogan after catching a long pass during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Thursday, Nov. 08, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110818bp-sbl-wd-05
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Cole Barrett tries to tackle Western Dubuque's Jake Hosch during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Thursday, Nov. 08, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110818bp-sbl-wd-03
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Cory Bates keeps his grip on Western Dubuque's Jake Hosch's jersey for a tackle during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Thursday, Nov. 08, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110818bp-sbl-wd-04
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Deric Fitzgerald is tackled by Western Dubuque's Will Burds during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Thursday, Nov. 08, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110818bp-sbl-wd-02
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Connor Groves tries to pull in a pass in the end zone ahead of Western Dubuque's Collin Hogan during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Thursday, Nov. 08, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110818bp-sbl-wd-07
Sergeant Bluff-Luton players carry off their participation trophy after losing to Western Dubuque during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Thursday, Nov. 08, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
110818bp-sbl-wd-06
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Sam DeMoss tries to pull in a pass ahead of Western Dubuque's Collin Hogan during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Thursday, Nov. 08, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Subscribe to Breaking News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.