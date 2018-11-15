Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS -- Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford's football team has done everything head coach Don Betts has asked.

The Wolverines (12-0) have been focused and driven, with that drive culminating into an 11 a.m. showdown Friday with West Sioux of Hawarden  (11-1) in the Class 1A title game at the UNI-Dome. They haven't been changed by the school's first championship game appearance since 2010, sixth overall.

"This group has been pretty focused all year long," Betts said. "Quite honestly, pretty loose, maybe more so than what I feel comfortable with. But the kids have done a great job of being prepared and ready to play, focused on the next challenge."

As it should be in a championship game, Betts said his team will face its tallest challenge in the Falcons.

Last year's Class A champs, now up a class, West Sioux has one of the most dynamic offenses in the state led by junior quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

A starter since he was a freshman, Dekkers has thrown for 6,597 yards and 85 touchdowns in three seasons. He has passed for 3,250 yards and 43 scores this year.

"An extremely talented team with a lot of athletes, by far the most athletic team we will have played, and in addition to that big and physical," Betts said.

"Gunslinger comes to mind," added Betts of his best description for West Sioux's offense. "They will spread you from sideline-to-sideline and extend  you from end zone to end zone."

The Falcons will often line up with four wide outs, and then motion out  6-foot-1, 195-pound running back Kade Lynott, West Sioux's leading receiver with 71 catches for 1,364 yards and 18 scores, for a five-wide look. Lynott has also rushed for 947 yards.

Add to the mix 6-foot-2, 225-pound receiver Chase Koopmans, who has 2,288 receiving yards and 33 touchdown catches in three varsity seasons.

"It's a challenge to slow them down," Betts said. "They are fearless in their play calling, really, really wide open. They also get a lot of those yards on screen passes, and not just small gains, getting a lot of touchdowns out of them.

"They have a very effective and creative screen game."

Betts says it would be wishful thinking to believe the Wolverines will be able to shut down the Falcons completely. Instead, D-NH will rely on a defense that has bent, but not broke all season.

The other key for the Wolverines is they have to be themselves. D-NH will try to maintain possession with its strong run game behind a line anchored on either end by 6-foot-3, 240-pound Owen Goos and 6-foot-6, 260-pound Colton Harberts.

With Goos, Harberts and company opening holes up front, Cade Bennett has rushed for 1,850 yards and 25 scores. Quarterback Drew Sonnenberg has kept defenses honest by passing for 1,648 yards.

In D-NH's last four games, starting with a 338-yard, four-score game against Iowa City Regina, Bennett has rushed for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has reached the end zone three times in all three playoff games.

"You try to disrupt them, get them out of rhythm the best you can and slow them down," Betts said. "Ball control is part of that ... we are going to have to be able to do something like that to keep their offense off the field as much as we can."

The Wolverines are searching for the school's second state title. Dike won it all in 1981, and D-NH has been runner-up four times -- 1998, 2001, 2002, and 2010.

