DIKE — Dike-New Hartford had nine players play 10 or more minutes. Wapsie Valley played seven players.
Knowing it had a deeper squad, the Wolverines pressured the Warriors from one end of the floor to the other as D-NH pulled away for a 60-45 North Iowa Cedar League boys’ basketball victory Tuesday.
“That was kind of the plan is to stay on them as much as we could, and I thought our kids did a nice job of full-court pressure and staying out of foul trouble in that situation,” Wolverine head coach Greg Moore said. “It is what we are going to do all year and I thought we did a nice job of it tonight.”
Dike-New Hartford (5-1) scored the first five points of the game and never trailed, but the Wolverines were never comfortable, either. ‘
The Warriors (4-3) stayed within striking distance most of the night, and despite trailing by nine at halftime, 26-17, cut their deficit to six with 2:31 left in the third quarter, 37-31. However, D-NH scored the next six points and the lead was less than 10 only once the rest of the game.
“Honestly, the difference was our lack of execution,” Wapsie Valley coach Marty McKowen said. “I will be honest with you. It was six or eight points (deficit) forever, and then we’d go out and miss an assignment on defense or blow an assignment on offense and all of a sudden it is a turnover for a layup or a layup for them.
“We change a couple of things, and we don’t have to change a ton. But don’t give up so many second shots, and be stronger with the basketball. Those two things happen and it is probably a different game.”
The Warriors had to play much of the game with leading scorer, Paul Rundquist (19.8 points per game) on the bench with foul trouble. Rundquist finished with 15 points, but probably played only 20 minutes. Kiks Rosengarten led Wapsie Valley with 17.
Dike-New Hartford had a balanced attack with four players scoring nine or more points, led by Tim Koop’s 14. The 5-foot-7 Koop scored 12 of his 14 after the break and many of those points came on drives to the middle of the lane and connecting on floating, one-handed jumpers.
The Wolverines built their lead to as much as 18, 60-42, with 1 minute and 24 seconds left in the game.
“We didn’t have our greatest game tonight, but we just grinded through it and executed better than we did Friday,” said Koop, referring to the Wolverines only loss of the season at Hudson. “Our depth is huge, and I don’t think they had an answer for us coming after them for all four quarters.”
Girls
Katie Knock scored 16 points as Dike-New Hartford outscored the Warriors 32-10 in the second half to pull away for a 50-28 victory.
The game was tied 18-all at halftime, but DNH (5-2) started to pull away as its full-court press began to wear down Wapsie Valley.
Mikenna Joeger scored 10 for the Warriors.
The Wolverines were without all-conference guard Ellie Foster, who has been out with an injury.
Summaries
Girls
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 50, WAPSIE VALLEY 28
WAPSIE VALLEY (6-4) — Kaci Beesecker 2-8 0-2 4, Anna Richards 2-3 0-0 6, Mikenna Joerger 5-8 0-0 10, Lydia Imbrongo 1-2 0-2 2, Erin Riordan 3-12 0-0 6, Abby Sheppard 0-0 0-0 0, Melody Kayser 0-1 0-0 0, Sloane Banger 0-0 0-2 0, Courtney Schmitz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-34 0-6 28
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (5-2) — Morgan Weber 2-6 2-4 7, Katie Knock 7-11 1-2 16, Sophia Hoffmann 4-8 0-0 8, Carlee Dov 2-7 0-0 4, Abby Sohn 1-1 0-0 2, Jill Eilderts 1-2 2-2 4, Rylee Wessely 1-1 0-0 2, Sydney Latwesen 2-7 0-0 5, Taylor Kvale 0-1 2-2 2, Chloe Schipper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 7-10 50.
Wapsie Valley 2 16 8 2 — 28
Dike-New Hartford 11 7 17 15 — 50
3-point goals — WV 2 (Richards 2). DNH 2 (Knock, Latwesen). Total fouls — Wapsie Valley 11, Dike-New Hartford 11. Fouled out — None.
Boys
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 60, WAPSIE VALLEY 45
WAPSIE VALLEY (4-3) — Blayde Bellis 3-11 0-0 9, Conner Franzen 0-0 0-0 0, Paul Rundquist 5-13 1-3 15, Kiks Rosengarten 8-14 1-4 17, Tanner Sauerbrei 2-3 0-0 4, Tyler Ott 0-2 0-0 0, Isaac Buzynski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-43 2-7 45.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (5-1) — Tim Koop 6-11 2-2 14, Cade Fuller 1-6 1-2 3, Dane Fuller 5-10 0-0 10, Derek Kinney 4-8 2-4 10, Colton Harberts 4-10 1-4 9, Owen Goos 2-3 0-0 4, Parker Kiewiet 1-2 0-0 2, Ryan Moore 0-0 1-2 1, Isaac Jorgensen 3-5 0-1 6, Jake Landphair 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 7-15 60.
Wapsie Valley 6 11 20 8 — 45
Dike-New Hartford 11 15 19 15 — 60
3-point goals — WV 7 (Bellis 3, Rundquist 4). DNH 1 (Kinney). Total fouls — Wapsie Valley 16, Dike-New Hartford 10. Fouled out — Rundquist.
