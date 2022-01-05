Poock, Williams have Wahawks flying high

“The Beatles needed The Rolling Stones. Even Diane Sawyer needed Katie Couric. Will you be my...Katie Couric?”

That’s a joke about people needing one another from the movie “Talladega Nights,” but there’s nothing funny about the tandem of Hallie Poock and Sahara Williams. If they have their way, they’ll have the whole state talking about how serious they are very soon.

Poock, a 5-foot-6 point guard, and Williams, a 5-foot-11 forward, have been playing basketball together since the fifth grade. Now juniors at West High, the duo have the Wahawks flying high at 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. West is the No. 3 team in 5A in no small part because of the chemistry between the two superstars.

“We’ve been playing together forever,” said Poock. “We’ve definitely built a relationship over the years. We’ve played numerous years of AAU together. We just flow good together and we know each others strengths.”

The line from Talladega Nights referenced rivals needing one another. The two teammates don’t consider themselves Diane Sawyer and Katie Couric, however.

“That’s my girl,” Williams said of Poock. “I know to win a state title I need her, she needs me so as long as we’re clicking and everything else falls into place then I think we’ll get a state title under our belt.”

That may sound like a bold prediction, but take a quick look at their stat lines and you’ll realize a state title is well within reach. Poock has been dominant this season, averaging 20.1 points, 4.7 steals and 5.8 assists per game. Williams, meanwhile, has been just as explosive offensively and just as active on the defensive end of the court. The forward averages 20.9 points, 4.1 steals, and 7.8 rebounds per game.

It’s also believable that this could be West’s year based on how things have gone for them during Poock and Williams’ freshmen and sophomore campaigns. The Wahawks went 20-5 in the 19-20 season before losing in the state semifinals to Waukee. Last year, West went 19-2 before being bounced in the quarterfinals by Iowa City West, 65-63. Those playoff exits have motivated Poock this season.

“Our freshmen year we wanted to do well, but didn’t always expect (things to go smoothly),” she said. “Then we did well and we thought, ‘oh, we’re pretty good.’ Sophomore year was kind of a let down (at the end), but this year is about bouncing back from that and proving ourselves. We haven’t gotten where we really want yet and that’s a state championship. That’s our goal.”

Williams is just as motivated by the past two years as her teammate.

“The past two years have humbled us a lot and taught us that we have to work,” she said. “We’ve got to keep working and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’re not going to be outworked. We want it so we’re going to go get it this year.”

That “go get it” mentality was evident on Tuesday night against their arch rivals, the East Trojans. West came out on top 65-47 with Poock and Williams combining for 46 of those points. At halftime, the tandem combined for 36 of the Wahawks’ 43 points in an outstanding showing.

As they both mentioned, the goal this year is a state championship. The pair will also have one more year after this to try and bring home the first girls basketball state title in West history. The way the pair have played, however, one has to wonder if they’ve given any thought about college basketball.

Neither Poock nor Williams said much about their plans for after high school. The offers will surely come in if they continue to produce the way they have so far and continue to lead West to more wins.

Poock and Williams, however, are only thinking about one thing right now.

“We’re trying to keep getting better and getting the rest of the girls better,” said Williams. “It’s not about what me and Hallie can do, everyone knows what we can do. It’s about who we can bring with us. We’re going to build everyone’s confidence, keep getting better, and by March we’ll be ready.”

