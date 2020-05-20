Play ball: Iowa high school summer sports set to resume

Despite concerns, the Cedar Falls AD is ultimately excited by the prospect of play resuming.

“I feel like if we have permission from the state to do it and we have guidelines that we can follow and adhere to, we’re going to play our season,” Becker said. “Make no mistake; I’m excited for our coaches and our kids because we’ve had a lot of negative information lately. ... It’s good to have something positive in terms of news.”

Waterloo Columbus softball coach Chris Olmstead echoed that sentiment.

“I think people needed some positive news and I view this as positive news today,” Olmstead said.

While eager to resume coaching, Olmstead also points out he wants it to be done in a safe environment. He empathizes with the challenges that state officials have faced during this unprecedented period.

“I prayed for them because they have tough decisions to make and no matter what the decision was going to be, they’re going to get criticized for it either way,” Olmstead said. “Decisions had to be made. They’ve made it, and I think they’ve made it based off the data they had with the pandemic.”