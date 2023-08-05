Gratitude, leadership the name of the game for DNH three-sport superstar Petersen

WATERLOO — While attending the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program Summer Training Series in Florida during the second week of July, Payton Petersen received the order to summarize her motivations in one word.

The three-sport superstar from Dike-New Hartford settled on: Opportunity.

Not success, fame, awards or honors—though the rising senior has many to her name.

No, Petersen picked opportunity.

Motivations: Opportunity, People

From her freshman year to her junior year at Dike-New Hartford, Petersen won two class 2A state volleyball championships, three girls’ 2A basketball titles and earned six separate qualifications to the 2A state track meet. She also earned a National title with her club volleyball team, Six Pack 17-U, this summer.

Individually, in the same span, Petersen has earned: girls’ state basketball all-tournament team captain honors three consecutive seasons, two IPSWA Class 2A All-State First Team honors (2023, 2022), one class 2A IPSWA All-State Second Team honor (2021), two IGCA Volleyball Elite All-State honors (2022, 2021) as well as IGCA 2A All-State First Team honors all three years.

However, the successes are not what motivate Petersen to continue competing and working to elevate her game.

“Winning is fun,” Petersen said. “You always want to win, but, whether you win or lose, just being around and competing at a high level is also fun. Winning—I would not say it is not nice to win…I would just say be thankful for the opportunities you have whether you win or lose.

Looking at what God has gifted me with and what my parents are able to do for me is a huge thing, being thankful that I was able to go to Florida, that was I able to be on such a great high school team for all sports. I am grateful that God has given me my ability.”

Additionally, Petersen said people are the reason she keeps coming back to sports and participates in volleyball, basketball and track and field in a world where high school athlete specializes on one sport more and more.

“Most times when I hear people are not enjoying the sport they are doing, it is because they do not like the people, they are doing it with,” Petersen said. “That is what is great about Dike-New Hartford. The people that you do it with are amazing. They are your best friends…The best part about doing sports is being around people, working together.

At the end of the day—win or lose—I know that I have put all I can into it…We came up short with volleyball this year, but I would not have had that match any other way. Five-setter, we played hard every point.”

Great athlete, greater person

Each of her coaches noted the selflessness, gratitude and passion for her teammates when asked what makes Petersen a special athlete.

Wolverines head girls’ track and field coach Rachael Cheeseman said she gets a unique perspective on Petersen because track and field are not Petersen’s preferred sport, nor does it come as naturally to her as basketball and volleyball.

“She is just such a natural athlete,” Cheeseman said. “She is really great at everything she tries, but the thing on the other side of that—that I love most about her—is that she does not have an ego.

You have these people who want to keep their reputation and not try anything that they might not be good at, but that is not Payton at all. She is willing to humble herself. I get to see that on the track, because it is not her top sport. But she still goes out there and puts herself in uncomfortable positions and finds success.”

Cheeseman continued and explained about Petersen trying out discus for the first time during the 2023 season and not fairing the best. According to Cheeseman, the team joked that it “found something that Payton has to work at.”

Petersen took the playful joking from her teammates well which Cheeseman said demonstrates why she is as successful as she is.

“The thing that we always look for—when we can tell that someone is going to be successful; track athlete—is how tough and how gritty they are,” Cheeseman said. “She definitely has that.

Even though she is not the most graceful on the track…she is just so tough and cares so much about being successful for her team and doing her best for the team that she is really good on the track as well.”

According to Payton, she is willing to humble herself and avoid specializing in one or two sports because of myriad reasons.

“Coming from a small school, they take pride in having multi-sport athletes,” Petersen said. “As athletes, it is important to switch up what we are doing. Not only mentally, but physically…That is a big part of being a multi-sport athlete and not getting burnt out. You learn from different coaches. You play with different people. So, it grows you as a person and as an athlete.”

DNH volleyball coach Diane Harms sees Petersen’s selflessness manifest in the volleyball court and during volleyball season in games and throughout practices in her interactions with her teammates.

“First and foremost, she is a great person,” Harms said. “She has strong work ethic, but her leadership on and off the court is remarkable for a young lady. She just brings so much to our team in her willingness to assist players, help herself improve and help her teammates improve. Her ability to relate and interact with every player on our team is an exceptional thing.

She just continues to come in and work every day and strives to get better. She has received a lot of awards and acknowledgements, but she just continues to strive to make herself better and to keep reaching for her next goal or the next thing she wants to accomplish. She does not just rest. She is continually working to make herself and others around her better.”

That willingness to continually improve herself and her teammates speaks most to her character according to Harms.

“It exemplifies the type of person she is,” Harms said. “She will celebrate what here teammates accomplish way more than what she accomplishes herself. She is a very genuine person.”

Harms, Cheeseman and DNH girls’ basketball coach Bruce Dall all made note that Petersen’s natural athletic ability combine with her selfless leadership to make the dominant athlete.

“She is a natural leader,” Dall said. “She is one of the better leaders I have had in 30 years—She is probably the best—She also has that instinct that goes along with her height…So you have natural ability, you have instincts, you have a willingness to develop skills and leadership and she is good person.

You put that all together and that is a pretty phenomenal player.”

The Support System

Petersen’s family played a significant role in her development as an athlete with parents who support Petersen’s athletic career, a pair of older twins’ sister that offered a model of success and a twin sister to push her along the way.

According to Harms, Payton and her twin sister Jadyn, a formidable athlete in her own right with a laundry list of achievements similar to her sister’s, form a dynamic duo on the volleyball court.

“They feed off each other,” Harms said. “They challenge each other. A lot of times in games and practices, they will talk to each other—they will see things. They will be like, ‘Okay, this is open. That is open.’ I think having each other and being at a comparable level with everything that they are doing on the court it elevates both of their play along with everyone who is around them.”

Harms credits Payton and Jadyn’s volleyball ability to their mother, Bobbi, the head coach of the Northern Iowa volleyball team, their father, Duane, an all-conference defensive back for UNI, and their older sisters, Baylee and Sydney, who played college volleyball at UNI and Texas.

“They have a very high IQ,” Harms said. “They benefited from getting to watch their older sisters and watch UNI play. Their understanding of the game…is remarkable.”

According to Dall, the story of Payton does not go very far without mentioning Jadyn or the rest of the Petersen family.

“Payton would not be Payton without Jadyn,” Dall said. “She would tell you that too. I think there has been strong support from mom and dad—who played at UNI—who preach being multi-sport athletes.”

Cheeseman, who said she has received numerous thank you notes from the twins, described the family as great people and Payton as a product of that.

“The entire family is so great,” Cheeseman said. “They are really kind. Payton is just always looking out for people. She is always the girl that stays late and asks if there is anything else she can do, or she is picking up garbage or she is putting away cones at practice. She is never too big for herself.”

Petersen added that her support system goes beyond her immediate family.

“My family members are super supportive,” Petersen said. “My grandma texts me, my aunt texts me before every single game that we have...Knowing that you are supported through it all is huge.”

What’s Next?

Committed to play volleyball at Louisville, Petersen enters her senior season with a number of career-crowning achievements already under her belt.

It can be hard to imagine what remains in store for her to accomplish during her high school career.

Payton said she wants to enjoy her senior year and step up as a leader in all three sports as the Wolverines lost key seniors in volleyball, basketball and track and field this year.

According to Harms and Dall, stepping up as a leader is exactly what they expect for Petersen in her final season as well as laying the foundation for the next generation of Wolverines.

“She is going to come in and she is going to work for everything like she has every year,” Harms said. “I think her leadership this year will be very important. To help mentor that next wave of players that will come after her. In addition to her own game—elevating her own game, taking her own game to that next level…I think her leadership is going to take off this year and leave the program in a great place after she leaves.”

Dall said he has no doubts about Petersen’s ability to make exactly that happen.

“I think for her her ability to help make the younger kids in our program [is next],” Dall said. “And that is what she will do...We had a youth camp and I put her in charge of the post during the summer—because kids are going to want to learn from Payton Petersen and hear from her. Her ability to make our program better is something she can accomplish and is a tangible thing.”

Cheeseman said she would not put anything past Petersen in the year to come.

“It is hard to tell,” Cheeseman said. “I think that she is really going to enjoy her senior year. Clearly, they want to be back on top in volleyball and try to go for that four-peat in basketball. A lot of girls want to try to qualify in four events for state track which she did last year…As far as track, probably run some relays, have some success and get a medal with her sister.”

Beyond her senior season at Dike-New Hartford, Harms similarly noted that she knows Petersen will not slow down.

“I do not think she is ever really satisfied,” Harms said. “I think she always tries to strive to make herself better. She just keeps working. She is at a level, but she is not content with it. She wants to keep working to reach that next level.

It comes down to her goals and her support system that she has at home with her family and the understanding of what it is going to take for her to get to the next level after high school.”

Petersen was selected as athlete of the year over a talented group of individuals — Isabelle Elliott of Sumner-Fredericksburg, Sahara Williams of Waterloo West, Carley Rochford of New Hampton, Lilly Luft of Charles City and Katelyn Eggena of Waverly-Shell Rock.