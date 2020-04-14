Sports briefs: Independence's Toale earns all-state honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fishing

Independence’s Jackson Toale

is one of two anglers from Iowa to be named to the Bassmaster 2020 all-state fishing team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Coleton Usher of Atkins is the other Iowan selected to the honor squad.

In total, 49 of the top high school anglers from across the nation earned all-state honors. The students were selected for the honor based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.

Auto racing

As sponsor after sponsor dropped Kyle Larson

after he used a racial slur during a live-streamed virtual race, his NASCAR team owner was backed into a corner.

Chip Ganassi could let McDonald’s and Credit One Bank and Chevrolet pull their funding and bankrupt his team or he could cut ties with the driver he had plucked from sprint car racing and groomed into an elite stock car driver.

It was essentially out of Ganassi’s hands.