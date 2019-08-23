{{featured_button_text}}
  • Dike-New Hartford has named Kat Bering and Colleen Ridings as co-head coaches for the inaugural season of Wolverines' girls' soccer next spring.

Bering previously served as the women's soccer coach at the University of Northern Iowa after a playing career that included a tryout for the Greece national team and the Toronto Inferno of the USL W-League.

Ridings is currently an assistant soccer coach at Hawkeye Community College and has also served as a youth soccer instructor with USA Sports Group. She was a team captain as a player at Harcum College.

Dike-New Hartford previously shared a girls' soccer program with Hudson, but increasing participation led to the decision to form a D-NH team. The Wolverines will play their home games in New Hartford.

Football

  • The Waterloo Bucks will host two football watch parties on their LED video board at Riverfront Stadium.

On Aug. 31, the 11 a.m. UNI at Iowa State game will be shown and two weeks later, Riverfront will show the 3 p.m. Iowa-Iowa State game.

Gates at Riverfront Stadium will open 30 minutes before each game. Admission is free and fans are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit on the field and watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed. The Riverfront concession stands will be open.

