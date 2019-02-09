Don Bosco and Denver positioned themselves for a run at the Class 1A state wrestling title with strong performances Saturday at district qualifying meets.
The Dons ran away with the district at Jesup, piling up 194 points and advancing 10 wrestlers to next week’s state championships in Des Moines.
Don Bosco crowned seven district champions — Daniel Kimball, Michael McClelland, Easton Larson, Max Wettengel, Carson Tenold, Cael Rahnavardi and Thomas Even. Cael Frost, Cade Tenold and Noah Pittman moved on as district runners-up.
“We got 10 qualifiers, even of them champs so overall it was a good day,” said Don Bosco coach Tom Hogan. “We came in with big thoughts of as many as 12, but that is the way district tournaments go.”
Larson defeated ninth-ranked Nolan Noonan of Cascade and No. 7 Heath Moyer of North Linn to win the 132-pound title. Rahnavardi won at 170 pounds even though he began the season at 152 and still weighs only 165.
Denver was equally impressive while winning the team title on its home mat with 176 points. Ten Cyclones will also be going to Wells Fargo Arena next week.
The Cyclones had five champions and five runners-up.
Joe Ebaugh, Brooks Meyer, Gabriel Lewis, Riley Wright and Trever Dorn won titles for Denver with Jacob Moore, Isaac Schimmels, Logan Meyer, Cael Krueger and Brock Farley taking second.
Other champs at Denver included AGWSR’s Trey Lashbrook, North Butler/Clarksville’s Bryce Trees, Wapsie Valley’s Kaleb Krall and Rylan Duffy and Hudson’s Ethan Fulcher and Aiden Zook.
New Hampton/Turkey Valley edged Union of La Porte City and Crestwood in the Class 2A district at Independence where only seven points separated the top three teams, but the Knights and Cadets will be well-represented at state. Union advanced seven wrestlers, Crestwood six and NH/TV four.
New Hampton/Turkey Valley got titles from Mason Cleveland Max Babcock, Evan Rosonke and Carter Reicks. Crestwood champs were Carter Fousek, Kaden Anderlik, Colter Bye and Treyton Burnikel. Union’s district winners were Jack Thomsen and Adam Ahrendsen.
Independence advanced four wrestlers, including district champions Isaiah Weber, Cole Davis and Drew Evans. Decorah got a title from Jackson Rolfs at 132 pounds.
Osage finished third in the 2A district at Clear Lake with five state qualifiers. Four won titles — Joe Sullivan, Averee Abben, Zach Williams and Spencer Mooberry.
Results
Class 2A
At Clear Lake
HOW THEY FINISHED
Team Pts. Qual.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 107 6
Clear Lake 84 4
Osage 80.5 5
Humboldt 77.5 4
Hampton-Dumont 55 2
Charles City 46.5 3
Southeast Valley 36.5 1
Iowa Falls-Alden 33 1
Pocahontas Area 17 1
Algona 15.5 1
Forest City 0 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 0
106 POUNDS
Championship — Jacob Mielke (Pocahontas Area) maj. dec. Cole Nelson (Humboldt), 14-5.
Second — Nelson.
113 POUNDS
Championship — Sam Nelson (Clear Lake) dec. Tyler Stein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows), 3-0.
Second — Stein dec. Coledon Bethel (SE Valley), 1-0.
120 POUNDS
Championship — Joe Sullivan (Osage) dec. Cresten Craven (Humboldt), 11-7.
Second — Garrett Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) dec. Craven, 10-4.
126 POUNDS
Championship — Averee Abben (Osage) maj. dec. Alec Staudt (Charles City), 13-2.
Second — Staudt.
132 POUNDS
Championship — Eric Faught (Clear Lake) pinned Remington Hanson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows), 1:26.
Second — Hanson.
138 POUNDS
Championship — Riley Burke (Iowa Falls-Alden) dec. Brody Roll (Osage), 7-3.
Second — Roll.
145 POUNDS
Championship — Joey Busse (Humboldt) maj. dec. Keaton Wilson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows), 9-1.
Second — Wilson.
152 POUNDS
Championship — Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) dec. Carter Proffitt (Charles City), 5-4.
Second — Proffitt dec. Cayden Howland (Iowa Falls-Alden), 5-0.
160 POUNDS
Championship — Zach Williams (Osage) dec. Carson Devine (Algona), 5-1.
Second — Devine tech. fall over Levi Naeve (Humboldt), 20-3, 6:00.
170 POUNDS
Championship — Spencer Mooberry (Osage) dec. Dylan Koresh (Charles City), 4-2, SV1.
Second — Koresh dec. Carter Dietz (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows), 9-3.
182 POUNDS
Championship — Kyler Fisher (SE Valley) maj. dec. Sam Wigans (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows), 17-3.
Second — Wigans.
195 POUNDS
Championship — Dalton Chipp (Hampton-Dumont) maj. dec. Joel Osborn (Humboldt), 9-1.
Second — Osborn dec. Colby Lienemann (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows), 4-3.
220 POUNDS
Championship — Kade Hambly (Clear Lake) pinned Wyatt Folkerts (Hampton-Dumont), 1:35.
Second — Folkerts.
285 POUNDS
Championship — Spencer Trenary (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) dec. Justin Jones (Humboldt), 3-0.
Second — Jones.
At Independence
HOW THEY FINISHED
Team Pts. Qual.
N. Hampton/T. Valley 117 4
Union (La Porte City) 112 7
Crestwood 110 6
Independence 100 4
Decorah 48 3
N. Fayette Valley 28 2
SH-BCLUW 27 0
Dike-N. Hartford 18 0
Oelwein 14 1
Waukon 12 1
Apl.-Park/Gr. Ctr. 0 0
Wat. Columbus 0 0
106 POUNDS
Championship — Carter Fousek (Crestwood) pinned Lincoln Mehlert (Union), 3:02.
Second — Mehlert dec. Carter Kolthoff (SH-BCLUW), 8-5.
113 POUNDS
Championship — Isaiah Weber (Independence) dec. Kolten Crawford (Union), 6-4, SV1.
Second — Crawford dec. Jonathan Dreckman (NH/TV), 5-1.
120 POUNDS
Championship — Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood) maj. dec. Taylor Kolthoff (SH-BCLUW), 15-2.
Second — Hunter Worthen (Union) dec. Kolthoff, 11-10.
126 POUNDS
Championship — Mason Cleveland (NH/TV) pinned Lake Lebahn (Union), 2:59.
Second — Lebahn.
132 POUNDS
Championship — Jackson Rolfs (Decorah) maj. dec. Coby Willett (SH-BCLUW), 11-2.
Second — Stone Schmitz (Union) pinned Willett, 2:37.
138 POUNDS
Championship — Jack Thomsen (Union) maj. dec. Carson Babcock (NH/TV), 15-4.
Second — Gunner Rodgers (N. Fayette Valley) pinned C. Babcock, 1:52.
145 POUNDS
Championship — Max Babcock (NH/TV) maj. dec. Miles Hansmeier (Waukon), 10-2.
Second — Hansmeier.
152 POUNDS
Championship — Adam Ahrendsen (Union) dec. Matthew Doyle (Independence), 6-5.
Second — Doyle.
160 POUNDS
Championship — Cole Davis (Independence) pinned Cameron Rasing (NH/TV), 5:57.
Second — Weston Fantz (N. Fayette Valley) pinned Rasing, 1:45.
170 POUNDS
Championship — Colter Bye (Crestwood) dec. Bryan Graves (Oelwein), 4-0.
Second — Graves.
182 POUNDS
Championship — Evan Rosonke (NH/TV) pinned Dawson Palmer (Decorah), 1:20.
Second — Palmer pinned Nathan Graves (Dike-New Hartford), 1:13.
195 POUNDS
Championship — Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood) dec. Andy Murphy (Decorah), 4-3.
Second — Murphy.
220 POUNDS
Championship — Carter Reicks (NH/TV) dec. Wyatt Scheidel (Crestwood), 10-6.
Second — Scheidel.
285 POUNDS
Championship — Drew Evans (Independence) pinned Stone Peckham (Crestwood), 5:47.
Second — Peckham.
Class 1A
At Denver
HOW THEY FINISHED
Team Pts. Qual.
Denver 176 10
MFL MarMac 69 3
Hudson 50.5 2
Riceville 47 2
Nashua-Plainfield 42 2
N. Butler/Clarksville 38 1
Wapsie Valley 38 2
South Winneshiek 36 2
Sumner-Fredericksburg 35 2
AGWSR 17.5 1
Postville 12 1
Rockford 10 0
Tripoli 10 0
North Tama 8 0
106 POUNDS
Championship — Joe Ebaugh (Denver) dec. Ethan Maldonado (South Winneshiek), 6-3.
Second — Maldonado.
113 POUNDS
Championship — Brooks Meyer (Denver) dec. Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield), 16-11.
Second — Whitinger.
120 POUNDS
Championship — Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR) dec. Jacob Moore (Denver), 7-5.
Second — J. Moore.
126 POUNDS
Championship — Bryce Trees (North Butler/Clarksville) dec. Isaac Schimmels (Denver), 5-2.
Second — Schimmels pinned Nathan Egan (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 2:59.
132 POUNDS
Championship — Gabriel Lewis (Denver) pinned Tate Entriken (Hudson), 1:38.
Second — Drew Fox (Riceville) pinned Entriken, 2:47.
138 POUNDS
Championship — Riley Wright (Denver) maj. dec. Lawson Losee (Riceville), 12-4.
Second — Losee.
145 POUNDS
Championship — Michael Egan (MFL MarMac) won by forfeit over Logan Meyer (Denver).
Second — Meyer pinned Shane Hillesheim (Nashua-Plainfield), 2:29.
152 POUNDS
Championship — Kaleb Krall (Wapsie Valley) dec. Logan Schnuelle (South Winneshiek), 7-4.
Second — Schnuelle dec. Chad Eastman (Riceville), 10-5.
160 POUNDS
Championship — Aiden Zook (Hudson) pinned Derik Downing (Nashua-Plainfield), 1:57.
Second — Downing.
170 POUNDS
Championship — Ethan Fulcher (Hudson) won by forfeit over Cael Krueger (Denver).
Second — Krueger tech. fall over Blake Brocka (Tripoli), 18-3, 2:48.
182 POUNDS
Championship — Nathan Johanningmeier (MFL MarMac) pinned Weiland Steffen (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 5:33.
Second — W. Steffen.
195 POUNDS
Championship — Trever Dorn (Denver) pinned Treyten Steffen (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 4:37.
Second — T. Steffen.
220 POUNDS
Championship — Garrett Keehner (MFL MarMac) pinned Isaac Steffans (Postville), :32.
Second — Steffans.
285 POUNDS
Championship — Rylan Duffy (Wapsie Valley) pinned Brock Farley (Denver), 2:31.
Second — Farley.
At Jesup
HOW THEY FINISHED
Team Pts. Qual.
Don Bosco 194 10
Dyersville Beckman 56.5 2
Midland 50 2
East Buchanan 48 3
North Linn 48 2
Cascade 43 2
Alburnett 42 3
Bellevue 32 1
Maquoketa Valley 20 0
Jesup 14 1
Edgewood-Colesburg 12 1
Starmont 12 1
Central City 10 0
Clayton Ridge 10 0
Cent. Elkader 0 0
106 POUNDS
Championship — Damon Huston (Midland) pinned Jaymus Wilson (Alburnett), 4:52.
Second — Wilson.
113 POUNDS
Championship — Aidan Noonan (Cascade) pinned Carter Littlefield (Jesup), 3:33.
Second — Littlefield.
120 POUNDS
Championship — Daniel Kimball (Don Bosco) pinned Zach Roeder (Bellevue), 1:16.
Second — Roeder dec. Conner Grover (Dyersville Beckman), 8-5.
126 POUNDS
Championship — Michael McClelland (Don Bosco) pinned Bowen Munger (Starmont), 2:30.
Second — Munger.
132 POUNDS
Championship — Easton Larson (Don Bosco) dec. Heath Moyer (North Linn), 5-4.
Second — Nolan Noonan (Cascade) pinned Moyer, 5:17.
138 POUNDS
Championship — Grant Hoeger (Dyersville Beckman) pinned Cael Frost (Don Bosco), 2:58.
Second — Frost.
145 POUNDS
Championship — Max Wettengel (Don Bosco) pinned T.J. Lau (East Buchanan), 3:11.
Second — Lau pinned Mason Recker (Dyersville Beckman), 5:01.
152 POUNDS
Championship — Brady Henderson (North Linn) dec. Cade Tenold (Don Bosco), 3-2.
Second — Cade Tenold.
160 POUNDS
Championship — Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. Spencer Amling (Edgewood-Colesburg), 10-3.
Second — Amling.
170 POUNDS
Championship — Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) pinned Mason Wickman (Alburnett), 3:01.
Second — Wickman.
182 POUNDS
Championship — Thomas Even (Don Bosco) dec. Quinton Rechkemmer (North Linn), 3-2.
Second — Rechkemmer.
195 POUNDS
Championship — Owen Grover (Dyersville Beckman) maj. dec. Kanan Morris (Alburnett), 12-1.
Second — Morris.
220 POUNDS
Championship — Brett Schoenherr (Midland) pinned Luke Recker (East Buchanan), 5:55.
Second — Recker.
285 POUNDS
Championship — Taylor Fox (East Buchanan) dec. Noah Pittman (Don Bosco), 5-4.
Second — Pittman.
At Lake Mills
HOW THEY FINISHED
Team Pts. Qual.
Emmetsburg 103 5
Central Springs 85 4
Lake Mills 76 4
GT-RA 70 3
West Hancock 66 3
M.C. Newman 51 3
Eagle Grove 48 3
Belmond-Klemme 32 2
St. Edmond 15 1
North Union 11 0
Northwood-Kensett 9.5 0
NW Webster 0 0
South Hamilton 0 0
106 POUNDS
Championship — Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) pinned Ryan Duckett (St. Edmond), 1:35.
Second — Duckett maj. dec. Nic Lowe (Emmetsburg), 14-2.
113 POUNDS
Championship — Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) dec. Sean Brennan (Emmetsburg), 6-5.
Second — Brennan dec. Cade Stearns (GT-RA), 9-6.
120 POUNDS
Championship — Jimmy Gallardo (Lake Mills) dec. Gabe Rolon (Eagle Grove), 8-7.
Second — Rolon.
126 POUNDS
Championship — Tyler Helgeson (Lake Mills) dec. Carter Pals (Central Springs), 9-2.
Second — Pals.
132 POUNDS
Championship — Jacob McBride (M.C. Newman) maj. dec. Ethan Berven (Emmetsburg), 12-4.
Second — Berven.
138 POUNDS
Championship — Caiden Jones (Lake Mills) dec. Logan Heaberlin (Belmond-Klemme), 2-1.
Second — Heaberlin.
145 POUNDS
Championship — Spencer Griffin (Emmetsburg) dec. Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove), 10-8.
Second — Dawson.
152 POUNDS
Championship — Kameron Black (M.C. Newman) pinned Bennett Bruns (West Hancock), 3:30.
Second — Lucas Hoffman (GT-RA) pinned Bruns, 4:49.
160 POUNDS
Championship — Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) dec. Mason Griffin (Emmetsburg), 5-3.
Second — Griffin dec. Spencer Roth (GT-RA), 11-7.
170 POUNDS
Championship — Treyton Cacek (GT-RA) dec. Tate Hagen (West Hancock), 2-0.
Second — Hagen pinned Zack Wagner (Lake Mills), 5:47.
182 POUNDS
Championship — Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) dec. Carter Murray (GT-RA), 13-6.
Second — Murray.
195 POUNDS
Championship — Zach Ryg (Central Springs) pinned Chase McCleish (M.C. Newman), 3:29.
Second — McCleish.
220 POUNDS
Championship — Joel Mendoza (Eagle Grove) pinned Cade Steelman (GT-RA), 4:17.
Second — Tanner Hagen (West Hancock) dec. Steelman, 5-3.
285 POUNDS
Championship — Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) pinned Jake Anderson (North Union), 4:46.
Second — Calvin Hart (Emmetsburg) pinned Anderson, 4:20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.