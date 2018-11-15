CEDAR FALLS -- Class A's state football championship trophy will reach its final destination following a short 10-mile drive south down Hudson Road.
One year after Hudson coach Justin Brekke felt his team was simply outmatched during its title quest inside the UNI-Dome, the Pirates claimed their bounty with a vengeance.
Top-ranked Hudson's defense stifled second-ranked AHSTW of Avoca with relentless pressure up front, and the Pirates' offense finished multiple lengthy drives to secure a 30-7 victory in the state's only 2018 championship showdown of previously undefeated teams.
This 2018 team joins Hudson's 1975 and 1994 squads as the school's only football champions through six finals appearances.
As wins piled up and Hudson returned to the title game with a 12-0 record for the second time in as many years, these Pirates refused to be satisfied until they could finally reflect on win 13.
"A never give up attitude, that's been the thing with these guys," Brekke said. "They will fight until the end. Even up until this point, we hadn't played a complete game by our standards. They did it today. They played a four-quarter game. I'm so proud of these guys."
Hudson (13-0) made an opening statement on its initial 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Third-year starting quarterback Jacob Murray moved the chains twice with completions on third-and-8 passes to Ethan Fulcher before Christian Seres ran eight yards off tackle for his first of two touchdowns.
"It took hard work, dedication, a lot of time in the weight room," said Seres, who rushed for 161 yards on 32 carries. "We just stuck together. We knew we were the better team coming in and we showed it. First drive we knew we just had to stomp it down their throat."
Seres eclipsed the 2,000-yard milestone, finishing his final prep season with 2,075 yards and 32 touchdowns. He totaled 4,022 rushing yards over the past two seasons, with his talent on full display for 20 of those yards late in the third quarter of this championship game.
Bouncing off five defenders and switching directions like a human pinball, Seres' touchdown run through the red zone produced a highlight he couldn't wait to replay.
"I'm going to have to watch it," Seres said. "I was bouncing off people, I saw a couple guys and juked them out. I don't really know what happened. It all goes so fast."
The coach with the sideline view continued to be amazed by his go-to back.
"Every time he one-ups himself, it's unbelievable," Brekke said of Seres, who also covered AHSTW's top receiver. "The kid does not give up. I don't know what he tells himself, but it's good. He just refuses to be denied when he sees the goal line. We've never had a back like that."
In addition to Seres, Murray added touchdown runs of 10 and 2 yards. The veteran quarterback completed 9 of 15 passes for 115 yards. Alec Staebell tallied four catches for 55 yards, and Fulcher finished with four receptions for 42.
It was a balanced offense that found its stride after graduating the entire collection of linemen, tight ends and fullback from last year's team.
"I challenged the guys, they challenged each other and we got back here and did the job," Murray said.
The tone for this title-clinching victory was set on defense.
Brekke often elected to pressure mobile quarterback Blake Osbahr. Fulcher raced up from the linebacker position, and led the Pirates with five of his team's 11 tackles for loss. Freshman Aiden Zook added two tackles for loss and an interception, while Zander Larson, Eli Fox, Tony Trevino and Trey Germain also made stops behind the line of scrimmage.
"We've got a lot of depth at d-line and it helped us out," said Brekke, who frequently subbed fresh bodies into the game. "Against their bigger guys we were able to shoot the gaps and we felt like we had something with our middle linebacker Ethan blitzing.
"We created pressure, we played man-to-man coverage behind it -- which people probably think we're crazy for -- but we knew we could get pressure. I asked our defensive line to step up and they did. They answered the call."
AHSTW didn't score its first touchdown until just under 4 minutes remained. Osbahr, a 2,000-yard passer, finished 14 of 27 for 198 yards, while 1,710-yard rusher Gabe Pauley was held to 46 yards on 10 carries for a Vikings team that managed just 62 yards on 24 runs.
A Hudson defense that had allowed 20 points in five of its previous six games emphatically shut the door.
"We wanted it more," Fulcher said. "We knew what it took. It just came down to whoever played harder.
"The last couple weeks we've kind of been tailing off at the end of our games and getting complacent. We were like, 'No more complacency. We're going to go out firing. No more points.'"
As Murray took a knee on AHSTW's 10-yard line for the game's final play, Hudson's large contingent of fans again rose as one. Hard work within a program that has won 25 of its last 26 games culminated in the ultimate reward.
"I am so proud of everyone involved in our program," Brekke said. "Everyone was involved in this."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.