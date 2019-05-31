DES MOINES -- Working to add a bend to his shot-making arsenal, Payton Stuart couldn't have dreamed of a better scenario than the one that unfolded during Friday afternoon's Class 2A state soccer tournament.
Score tied and time winding down, Stuart took an angled run to a beautiful pass across the top of the 18 and got a kick out of his newest weapon. Stuart’s left-footed strike curved perfectly inside the far post, and Dubuque Wahlert keeper Cameron Haugen didn’t have a chance.
Stuart's goal gave Hudson its first lead with 4 minutes, 33 seconds remaining during a 3-2 win at Cownie Soccer Park.
“I’ve been working on curve,” Stuart said. “Because I wasn’t able to do it at the beginning of the season, I’ve been working on it each practice.”
Hudson United advanced to a 2:35 p.m. Saturday semifinal meeting with Council Bluffs Lewis Central, a penalty kick winner over Storm Lake.
This victory marked the culmination of a mission that began one year ago after the collaborative team of Hudson and Union Community athletes was blown out by Storm Lake, 6-0, in the first round of the 2018 state tournament.
“The boys wouldn’t leave the parking lot until we discussed where we were going to be one year later,” Hudson United coach Sue Rink said. “That’s what has motivated them for a full year.
“They’re never going to come back and play like they did. They actually are going to work hard in the offseason and they’re never going to be an individual again. They’re going to be a team player and figure out how to win.”
Senior midfielder Alec Staebell served as a catalyst within Hudson’s offense as he tallied two assists and a goal during Friday's victory.
“Last year we were embarrassed,” Staebell said. “Coming into the game we were not going to let that happen again. … Our chemistry is better than any other year. We play like we’re brothers.”
No. 2-seeded Wahlert (12-6) scored both of its goals after stoppages.
Nathan Donovan buried a free kick from 25 yards out in the fifth minute. Staebell answered by redirecting a defensive clear to Brayden Grosse for the first equalizer and the teams entered intermission tied.
Two minutes into the second half, Donovan drew a penalty off a run into the box. His Wahlert teammate Trenton Dodds buried the subsequent PK.
Hudson United (19-2) didn’t trail long. Staebell answered with a goal off a run three minutes later for the second equalizer. United goalkeeper Marc Mahood kept Hudson in the match with 10 saves, and dodged a Donovan strike off the post in the 69th minute.
After taking a break on the bench, Staebell re-entered the match with just under 10 minutes to play and helped facilitate the go-ahead goal by passing out of traffic to Stuart in stride.
“Our middle was kind of spread out when I came out and I just wanted to really fill that gap and help our team out to ultimately win the game,” Staebell said. “I knew if I was going to get it to Stu that he was going to make the shot. We’ve been practicing on his curve and he just put it right in.”
Following Stuart’s goal, United dodged a pair of Wahlert corner kicks in the final 40 seconds before the final buzzer sounded and the team erupted in celebration.
“To play an 80-minute game with our style of play -- team possession, playing off each other, playing as a team -- they all just kept digging deep,” Rink said.
