Newell-Fonda crushes St. Ansgar in state semifinal

St. Ansgar's Hali Anderson tries to find an outlet under pressure from North Linn's Sydney Burke during Newell-Fonda vs St. Ansgar 1A semifinal-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Thursday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar's Madison Hillman pulls down a rebound in front of Newell-Fonda's Megan Morenz during Newell-Fonda vs St. Ansgar 1A semifinal-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Thursday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Newell-Fonda's Megan Morenz shoots as St. Ansgar's Madison Hillman defends during Newell-Fonda vs St. Ansgar 1A semifinal-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Thursday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar's Hannah Patterson wipes her eye after the team lost 84-33 to Newell-Fonda in 1A semifinal-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Thursday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar coach Scott Cakerice talks to his squad during a timeout in Newell-Fonda vs St. Ansgar 1A semifinal-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Thursday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar's Gracie Urbatsch puts up a shot during Newell-Fonda vs St. Ansgar 1A semifinal-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Thursday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Newell-Fonda team celebrate its 84-33 win over St. Ansgar in 1A semifinal-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Thursday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar's Brooklyn Hackbart reaches to steal the ball away from Newell-Fonda's Megan Morenz during Newell-Fonda vs St. Ansgar 1A semifinal-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Thursday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Newell-Fonda's Bailey Sievers pulls down a rebound as St. Ansgar's Gracie Urbatsch (15) and Madison Hillman defend during Newell-Fonda vs St. Ansgar 1A semifinal-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Thursday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Newell-Fonda's Mia Walker (14) and members of the bench cheer a play during Newell-Fonda vs St. Ansgar 1A semifinal-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Thursday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Newell-Fonda's Bailey Sievers puts up a shot under pressure from St. Ansgar's Brooklyn Hackbart, left, and Madison Hillman during Newell-Fonda vs St. Ansgar 1A semifinal-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Thursday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar's Brooklyn Hackbart grabs a loose ball from Newell-Fonda's Mia Walker during Newell-Fonda vs St. Ansgar 1A semifinal-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Thursday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. At rear is St. Ansgar's Gracie Urbatsch.
St. Ansgar's Madison Hillman tries to guard Newell-Fonda's Megan Morenz during Newell-Fonda vs St. Ansgar 1A semifinal-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Thursday, March 6, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
DES MOINES -- For two seasons now, no team has been able to solve the riddle that is Newell-Fonda.
With a suffocating press defense, tremendous speed and an offense averaging 78 points per game, the Mustangs came into Friday’s Class 1A girls state semifinal against St. Ansgar with 52 consecutive wins, including last year's state title game win over West Hancock.
From the opening tip-off, St. Ansgar had no answers for the Mustangs, as the Saints fell 84-33 at Wells Fargo Arena.
The scoring started four seconds into the game with a 3-pointer from Mustangs’ junior Maggie Walker. After Hali Anderson responded with a layup for the Saints, the Mustangs went on a 15-0 scoring run. By the end of the first quarter, Newell-Fonda led the Saints, 31-13.
In the second quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Saints, 28-9 and led at halftime, 59-22.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
In the first half, the Mustangs shot 63.2 percent from the field, compared to 36.4 percent for the Saints. St. Ansgar also gave up 17 turnovers in the first half, while Newell-Fonda surrendered only two.
In the second half, the Mustangs outscored the Saints, 25-11, to advance to their third straight state title game.
Against the Mustangs’ suffocating press defense, the Saints gave up 26 turnovers. The Saints shot just 33 percent from the field, while Newell-Fonda finished at 55.6 percent. St. Ansgar shot just 3-of-12 from 3-point territory, while Newell-Fonda went 11-for-23. The Mustangs' speed on transition plays was astounding at times, and the team finished the day with 20 steals.