WAUKON -- Steve Moon will never forget the night his Denver High girls' basketball team defeated Gene Klinge's West Central powerhouse in the 1995 regional finals.
It wasn't West Central's night as a handful of missed one-and-one opportunities helped the Cyclones overcome a late deficit and pull out an unlikely victory.
"He walked over and shook my hand and said, 'You lucky (expletive),'" Moon recalled Thursday. "And he was right, we were lucky."
Moon and Klinge, who both happened to be graduates of MFL High School in Monona, went on to become great friends who hunted, fished, socialized and talked basketball. Moon followed Klinge's coaching career as he began his own. He listened to Klinge and other coaching legends speak at clinics or at informal gatherings at the state tournament or other locales.
"On the court, he was a fierce competitor," noted Moon. "He hated to lose, but he did it with class when he did lose. I was fortunate enough to be one of probably just a few coaches who had a winning record against him. We played like seven times and I think we won four. That was always good for bragging rights in the boat."
That was Gene Klinge. He was gruff and demanding. He was passionate and intensely competitive. He was selfless and caring. He was one of the most successful high school basketball coaches the state of Iowa has ever known.
Klinge passed away Wednesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon at the age of 82 due to complications from an infection. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat, along with four children (Kathy, Vicki, Kevin and Karen) and seven grandchildren.
For 41 years, Klinge was a fixture as the girls' basketball head coach at West Central and then 11 more at Waukon. He compiled a career record of 1,009-252 with 16 state tournament appearances and a 2004 Class 3A state championship at Waukon.
Klinge is the winningest girls' basketball coach in state history, and ranks 10th all-time nationally, according to the National Federation of High Schools record book. The gymnasium at West Central is named in his honor. He's an Iowa Girls Coaches Association and National High School Athletic Coaches Association hall of famer. In 2011, he became the first Iowa girls' coach to receive the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Morgan Wootten Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Along the way, Klinge survived an automobile crash that killed two others, as well as triple bypass heart surgery, prostate cancer, lymphoma and skin cancer.
Mary Halvorson, a member of the state runner-up 2010 Waukon team, said Klinge "had a tough exterior, but he had a soft side, too. He meant a lot to a lot of people.
"We had our battles, a lot of tough love, but because of him I grew a lot as a player. He was a grumpy dude, he pushed us hard and we didn't enjoy it at the time, but as time passes you appreciate him a lot more."
Moon said that demand for discipline and hard work was one key to Klinge's success.
"I think he pushed kids as hard as he could to get the most out of them, like any good coaches does," said Moon. "He wasn't afraid to chew them out, but he also wasn't afraid to pat them on the back and say, 'Good job.' I learned that from him, as well."
After high school at MFL, Klinge enrolled at Luther College after high school where two days before his sophomore year was to begin he was involved in the car wreck that left two dead and Klinge with a broken collarbone and broken femur. After he recovered, he transferred to Upper Iowa University where he played baseball and football.
Klinge was hired at West Central in 1962 as a teacher and assistant football coach before taking the girls' basketball job. He took the Blue Devils to 12 state tournaments before resigning in 2003.
He wasn't out of coaching for long. Klinge was coaxed to Waukon where he promptly led the Indians to a 28-0 season and his first state title. Waukon also won its first 24 games the following season before being upset by MOC-Floyd Valley in the state tournament, ending a 52-game winning streak.
After an 8-12 season in 2013-14 that was only the third losing season in Klinge's 52 years, he was asked to resign at Waukon.
Waterloo West coach Tony Pappas, the other Iowan to earn the Wooten Lifetime Achievement Award for girls' basketball, always embraced the challenge Klinge's teams presented on the court. During his early years as a coach at North High in West Union, Pappas coached against Klinge, and he later found a way to get Waukon on his West schedule.
"His teams always played really good defense," Pappas recalled. "He developed players who were hard-nosed, good defenders and very competitive. That's the way he was. You'd look at him and think he had kind of a bulldog mentality, and that won a lot of games for him."
Moon visited Klinge in a Waukon nursing home a few days ago.
"The first thing he wanted to know was if I'd been catching any fish," said Moon.
- Jeff Linder of the Cedar Rapids Gazette contributed to this article.
