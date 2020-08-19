MVC athletic directors hard at work to create safe environment for all

The sun came up again Wednesday, and for the 16 athletic directors of the Mississippi Valley Conference it was another long day plugging away in the face of a pandemic and the aftermath of a derecho.
After a spring and summer full of virtual meetings between the conference administrators, Wednesday’s in-person meeting at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo saw a lot of work completed with yet more to accomplish.
“It was our back-to-school meeting,” said MVC Athletic Director Chair Rocky Bennett of Cedar Rapids Prairie.
While there was the regular to-do stuff such as medals for divisional golf and cross country meets and scheduling tweaks, Bennett said administrators also dove deeper into their COVID-19 discussion.
“What are we going to do for our particular venues when it comes to fans and social distancing?” Bennett asked. “We are talking about how that needs to look in the activity arena.”
Almost all venues will scale back fan attendance to 50 percent, and it was decided unanimously that masks will be mandatory at all events for fans.
It was the hope of the administrators to have a unified plan for its venues, but Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Aaron Stecker said it is not as straightforward as it sounds.
“I think by sport our venues are so different,” Stecker said. “You think about Kingston Stadium, and it can hold 10,000. We don’t typically draw 10,000 fans, so do we have to restrict or just encourage social distancing? Whereas you get to smaller stadiums and they may have to say we can’t have more than 2,000 in here … we can’t space out 2,000 people that way.
“Gyms are different sized. … As much as we can unify things, we will, but 50% capacity at School A might be different than at School B.”
Waterloo announced Monday it is limiting capacity to 50 percent (2,500) for the 108th football meeting between Waterloo East and Waterloo West next Friday at Memorial Stadium. East, the home team, has been allotted 1,500 tickets, and 1,000 have been allotted to West for the much smaller visitor section of the stadium.
All tickets will be advance purchase; no tickets will be sold at the door.
Everyone will be required to wear a face covering at all times with the exception of fans who are seated and eating. Seating will be limited to every other row, and fans will be required to practice social distancing.
“It really has been a challenge to put things in place to provide the safest environment so our kids can play,” Waterloo East director of athletics Tim Moses said. “It has been overwhelming, but I think collectively we are really putting some strong guidelines and protocols in place that I think will provide our safest environment.”
“Our mantra has kind of been do the next, right thing,” added Bennett. “It goes back to May 15 when the governor said we are playing baseball and softball. This group is a tremendous group of people. We have a sincere passion for the kids. ... We did a lot of work.
“We all just mentioned it today, the silver lining for us and our mantra going through the summer is if we can do this successfully that hopefully this will pave the way to do it again in the fall.”
The MVC and each individual institution will be rolling out its COVID-19 safety procedures in the upcoming days.
ON THE ROAD FOR A WHILE: Stecker updated the conference on Kennedy’s situation.
During the Aug. 10 derecho, Kennedy suffered significant roof damage over its main gym and middle section of its building leading to major water damage to its main gym floor. Additionally, many of the school's outdoor practice facilities suffered significant damage.
“They were getting in there and hopefully by the end of the week or early next week we have a full assessment,” Stecker said. “But it could be months before we are back in that building.”
In the meantime, the Cougar football team is sharing practice opportunities at Kingston Stadium with the teams from Jefferson and Washington.
Kennedy’s volleyball team is renting gym space from a local volleyball club. The Linn-Mar school district has graciously opened the doors of its aquatic center for the girls’ swim team to practice. The cross country teams have moved their base of operations to Noelridge Park.
“We won’t be hosting a lot of things at Kennedy High school,” Stecker added. “We may play most of our volleyball matches on the road and most of our swim meets will be on the road.”
The Cougars may lose a couple of scheduled events early next week when the fall slate starts in earnest because of either a lack of venue to move to and/or limited practice time.
Stecker said he and his fellow Cedar Rapids athletic administrators are all in to provide opportunities for their student athletes.
“The right answer is hey, wake up every day and keep plugging away, and that is what we are doing,” Stecker said. “But I think anybody in education, anything, if they said they were rolling along with no problems they wouldn’t be telling the truth.
“It is a physical toll, an emotional toll because you want to create opportunities for kids. You want to create opportunities for families to have a great experience. How do you do that and do it safely is the big question, and we are trying to answer that and do it as well as we can do it.
“But, yes, I’m tired of COVID-19. I’m tired of derecho. I think most folks are. But at the same time the sun comes up and it is what can we do today to provide opportunities for kids.”
