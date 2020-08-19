MVC athletic directors hard at work to create safe environment for all

“I think by sport our venues are so different,” Stecker said. “You think about Kingston Stadium, and it can hold 10,000. We don’t typically draw 10,000 fans, so do we have to restrict or just encourage social distancing? Whereas you get to smaller stadiums and they may have to say we can’t have more than 2,000 in here … we can’t space out 2,000 people that way.

“Gyms are different sized. … As much as we can unify things, we will, but 50% capacity at School A might be different than at School B.”

Waterloo announced Monday it is limiting capacity to 50 percent (2,500) for the 108th football meeting between Waterloo East and Waterloo West next Friday at Memorial Stadium. East, the home team, has been allotted 1,500 tickets, and 1,000 have been allotted to West for the much smaller visitor section of the stadium.

All tickets will be advance purchase; no tickets will be sold at the door.

Everyone will be required to wear a face covering at all times with the exception of fans who are seated and eating. Seating will be limited to every other row, and fans will be required to practice social distancing.