Metro roundup: West, Cedar Falls split rivalry bowling wins

WATERLOO — Waterloo West’s boys and Cedar Falls’ girls captured traveling bowling pin trophies Tuesday during their rivalry dual at Cadillac Lanes.
The Wahawk boys took a 6-5 lead in this competitive series with Cedar Falls by recording an impressive score of 3,050 to the Tigers’ 2,808 pins. Jonathan Featherston led West with a 441 series. Ben Melcher (431) and Kale Smith (427) weren’t far behind.
Cedar Falls’ girls edged West by just five pins, 2,591-2,586, after the Wahawks made a strong charge with a score of 932 in the baker rotation.
West’s Kayley Fangman had the high series of 442. Katie Walz led Cedar Falls with a 414 series.
Boys’ swimmingAt Dubuque Senior, the Cedar Falls swim team secured a pair of dual wins.
The Tigers defeated Dubuque Hempstead 101-69 and earned a 129-37 win over Dubuque Senior.
Connor Schaffel led Cedar Falls with the top time in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle. Schaffel clocked 2:07.28 in the 200 IM and 4:58.55 in the 500.
Joseph Blasen (1:09.76) and Connor Woods of Cedar Falls finished 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke.
Cedar Falls completed a 1-3 sweep of the IM as Cole Wilson was second and Blasen third. The Tigers were second in all three relay races. Trent Holden was second in the 50 freestyle. Wilson finished second in the 100 butterfly and Holden was second in the 100 freestyle.
Girls’ basketballWATERLOO CHRISTIAN 28, DON BOSCO 26: At Gilbertville, Waterloo Christian prevailed on Faith Trelka’s layup at the buzzer.
Reagan Wheeler and Sidra Wheeler led the Regents with eight points apiece. Trelka finished with six points.
COLUMBUS 46, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 41: At Sumner, Waterloo Columbus locked down on defense, holding Sumner-Fredricksburg to five points in the fourth quarter and securing a 46-41 North Iowa Cedar League victory.
Columbus’ Maddie Knipp hit a 3-pointer with 3 minutes remaining to tie the game for the Sailors (3-0). Reagan Lindsay gave Columbus the lead for good, 44-41, one minute later when she scored through contact off a drive and converted the free throw.
Ali Vesely led the Sailors with 17 points and Lindsay scored 12. Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-3) was paced by 14 points from Morgan Brandt.
CEDAR FALLS 58, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 26: Class 5A’s No. 6 Cedar Falls continues to excel on defense.
The Tigers allowed just 14 points over the final three quarters and secured a 58-26 win over Dubuque Hempstead on Tuesday night at Cedar Falls High School.
Anaya Barney led Cedar Falls with 15 points and Sarah Albaugh added 12 for the Tigers.
Boys’ basketballDON BOSCO 49, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 42: Don Bosco extended a one-point halftime edge into an Iowa Star Conference victory over Waterloo Christian
Peyton Pecenka led a balanced trio Dons’ lead scorers with 15 points. Drew Wagner paced Waterloo Christian with 18 points.
Summaries
Bowling
Boys
WATERLOO WEST 3,050, CEDAR FALLS 2,808
WEST (2,053) — Tayvon Homolar 356, Ben Melcher 431, Aidan Kohl 398, Jonathan Featherston 441, Kale Smith 427.
CEDAR FALLS (1,903) — Nate Venem 398, Chris Fordyce 369, Ryan Venem 416, Matthew Swanson 400, Matthew Edler 320.
Baker rotation
WEST—227-207-181- 207-175 — 997.
CEDAR FALLS—174-150-189-183-209 — 905
Girls
CEDAR FALLS 2,591, WATERLOO WEST 2,586
CEDAR FALLS (1,735) — Katie Walz 414, Anna Frahm 372, Amelia Saltzman 311, Rebecca Funk 272, Myah Brinker 366.
WEST (1,654) — Lydia Orr 273, Halley Hackbarth 306, Melanie Nelson 331, Kayley Fangman 442, Sydney Wilson 302.
Baker rotation
CEDAR FALLS—193-166-175-180-142 — 856
WEST—164-204-181-205-178 — 932
Girls’ basketball
COLUMBUS 46, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 41
COLUMBUS (3-0) – Eva Christensen 3 0-0 8, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bradley 2 2-4 6, Reagan Lindsay 4 3-5 12, Maddy Knipp 1 0-0 3, Ali Vesely 5 7-9 17, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Emma Reiter 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 0 0-1 0, Molly Fereday. Total 15 12-19 46.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (2-3) – Jana Meyer 0 0-0 0, Molly Niewoehner 1 1 0-2 5, Landree Kobliska 2 0-0 4, Kayla Paulus 0 0-1 0, Abby Meyer 2 2 1-2 11, Morgan Brandt 5 4-6 14, Lily Buchholz 1 0-0 2, Katie Reno 2 0-0 4, Clarice Lynch 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 6-13 41.
Columbus 10 11 15 10 — 46
Sumner-Fredericksburg 14 8 14 5 — 41
3-point goals – Columbus 4 (Christensen 2, Lindsay, Knipp), Sumner-Fredericksburg 3 (A. Meyer 2, Niewoehner). Total fouls – Columbus 12, Sumner-Fredericksburg 20. Fouled out – Vesley, A. Meyer.
CEDAR FALLS 58, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 26
CEDAR FALLS – Sarah Albaugh 4 4-4 12, Anaya Barney 6 2-2 15, Grace Knutson 3 0-0 7, Anna Sandvold 3 0-0 8, Sydney Remmert 2 1-1 5, Jasmine Barney 4 1-2 10, Kayla Hurley 0 1-2 1, Morgan Linck 0 0-0 0, Maggie Schuring 0 0-0 0, Taylor Urbanek 0 0-0 0, Johnna Dieken 0 0-0 0, Averie Bear, Lauren Sandvold 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5 9-11 58.
HEMPSTEAD – Carleigh Hodgson 1 0-0 2, Camdyn Kray 1 0-0 2, Emily Klein 1 0-0 3, Kialah Hill 1 0-0 2, Chandler Haslog 0 2 0-0 6, Morgan Hawkins 4 3-3 11. Totals 7 3 3-3 26.
Hempstead 12 2 6 6 — 26
Cedar Falls 20 19 16 3 — 58
3-point goals – CF 5 (A. Sandvold 2, A. Barney, J. Barney, Knutson), Hempstead 3 (Haslog 2, Klein). Total fouls – Hempstead 13, Cedar Falls 8.
Boys’ basketball
DON BOSCO 49, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 42
DON BOSCO — Ryan Naughton 14, Delsin Savage 3, Peyton Pecenka 15, Ty Purdy 4, Jack Purdy 13.
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN — Aaron Zwack 12, Carson Rowenhorst 1, Bryce Adams 2, Dominick Jones 9, Mick Hannah 18.
