Metro roundup: West, Cedar Falls split rivalry bowling wins

WATERLOO — Waterloo West’s boys and Cedar Falls’ girls captured traveling bowling pin trophies Tuesday during their rivalry dual at Cadillac Lanes.

The Wahawk boys took a 6-5 lead in this competitive series with Cedar Falls by recording an impressive score of 3,050 to the Tigers’ 2,808 pins. Jonathan Featherston led West with a 441 series. Ben Melcher (431) and Kale Smith (427) weren’t far behind.

Cedar Falls’ girls edged West by just five pins, 2,591-2,586, after the Wahawks made a strong charge with a score of 932 in the baker rotation.

West’s Kayley Fangman had the high series of 442. Katie Walz led Cedar Falls with a 414 series.

Boys’ swimmingAt Dubuque Senior, the Cedar Falls swim team secured a pair of dual wins.

The Tigers defeated Dubuque Hempstead 101-69 and earned a 129-37 win over Dubuque Senior.

Connor Schaffel led Cedar Falls with the top time in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle. Schaffel clocked 2:07.28 in the 200 IM and 4:58.55 in the 500.

Joseph Blasen (1:09.76) and Connor Woods of Cedar Falls finished 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke.