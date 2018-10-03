DUBUQUE — Cedar Falls won the boys’ district golf championship at The Meadows Golf Club Tuesday and earned a spot in the Class 4A state tournament Oct. 5-6 at Brown Deere Golf Club in Coralville.
The Tigers’ top four players all shot rounds in the 70s Tuesday. Ben Bermel fired a 72, Trevor Heinen had a 75, Joe Dean shot 76 and Jack Moody finished at 77 for a team score of 300 that tied for third-best among the 12 state-qualifying teams.
Waterloo West was ninth at The Meadows at 358 while Waterloo East did not record a team score.
Other state qualifiers are Pleasant Valley (311), Marshalltown (311), Cedar Rapids Washington (325), Waukee (317), Ames (328), West Des Moines Valley (329, Johnston (289, West Des Moines Dowling (296), Des Moines Roosevelt (300), Dubuque Wahlert (309) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (321).
Volleyball
CEDAR FALLS 3, C.R. WASHINGTON 0: Top-ranked Cedar Falls cruised to another Mississippi Valley Conference sweep Tuesday night at Cedar Rapids Washington, 25-13, 25-17, 25-8.
Akacia Brown led the Tigers with 10 kills, Emily Clapp added eight and Dara Hulstein and Alayna Yates chipped in seven each for the 30-0 Tigers. Emerson Green had 33 assists, eight digs and five kills, Kirsten Graves had 11 digs and Hulstein was in on five blocks.
Washington fell to 5-21.
C.R. JEFFERSON 3, WATERLOO WEST 0: Fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Jefferson blew past Waterloo West Tuesday, 25-9, 25-15, 25-8. The J-Hawks improved to 24-4, while the Wahawks fell to 14-12.
CLARKSVILLE 3, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 0: Clarksville fought off a spirited effort by Waterloo Christian for a 25-15, 25-15, 25-21 Iowa Star Conference win Tuesday.
Amber Smith and Gracie Davis led Waterloo Christian in kills, Autumn Borkowitz had a relentless night digging up shots and coach Angela Evans praised the efforts of sophomore Phobe Thrall and freshmen Sidra Wheeler and Allison White.
“We’ve come a long way from day one,” said Evans.
