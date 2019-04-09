WAVERLY -- Dike-New Hartford put together an impressive performance, winning 10 events Tuesday at Waverly-Shell Rock's Dave Sage Relays.
Cedar Falls captured seven events while the host Go-Hawks won a pair and Waterloo West won one.
Parker Kiewiet won the 200 and the long jump for Dike-New Hartford while also running on the winning 4x400 and distance medley relays.
Girls' golf
TIGERS ROLL: Cedar Falls Amara Lytle took medalist honors with a 42 as the Tigers won a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular at The Meadows Golf Course in Dubuque Tuesday.
Grace Considine was just one shot behind Lytle while Megan Sawyer added a 45 for Cedar Falls, which had a 180 team score.
WAHLERT WINS: Dubuque Wahlert won the Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular at St. Andrews Golf Course in Cedar Rapids while Waterloo West placed fourth.
The Wahawks were led by Maddie Dolan's 48.
Boys' golf
COLUMBUS EDGES HUDSON: Waterloo Columbus' Charlie Lorenz, Trey Mudd and Ben Skyles all shot 45 or better as the Sailors edged Hudson 185-191 in a boys' golf dual meet at South Hills Golf Course Tuesday.
Jacob Wiersma of Hudson took medalist honors with a round of 42.
Boys' tennis
COLUMBUS 5, BOONE 4: Columbus pulled out a narrow win over sixth-ranked Boone in a battle of top 10 boys' tennis teams Tuesday at Byrnes Park.
The fourth-ranked Sailors won the top three singles matches handily with Daniel Buchanan, Joseph Haag and Jon Dobson and won a key matchup at No. 6 where Mason Monaghan won in a tiebreaker.
Buchanan and Haag rolled at No. 1 doubles to clinch the team victory.
WEST 6, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 3: Waterloo West won four singles matches and a pair of doubles matches to defeat Waverly-Shell Rock.
Zach Heyerhoff, Andrew Christensen, Nick Ritland and J.P. Richmond were singles winners while Heyerhoff and Christensen and Ritland and Richmond teamed up for doubles wins.
Girls' tennis
COLUMBUS 8, BOONE 1: Waterloo Columbus handed Boone (3-1) its first defeat of the girls' tennis season.
Taylor Hogan, Grace Sullivan, Margaret Harn and Chloe Butler won their singles matches in straight sets for the Sailors (3-0).
WESTERN DUBUQUE 5, WAT. WEST 4: Western Dubuque took two of the three doubles matches to edge Waterloo West in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet.
West got singles wins from Alyson Hurley, Sarah Rizvic and Kaitlyn Meyers, but couldn't pull out the team win.
CEDAR FALLS 7, DUB. WAHLERT 2: The top of Cedar Falls' lineup overpowered Dubuque Wahlert and sparked the Tigers to a 7-2 Mississippi Valley Conference win.
Krisha Keeran, Mira Keeran, Malina Amjadi and Jamie Knox won in straight sets. The Tigers swept the doubles.
Boys' soccer
CEDAR FALLS 2, LINN-MAR 1: Linn-Mar struck first, but Cedar Falls struck once more often Tuesday as the Tigers won a Mississippi Valley Conference boys' soccer contest.
Randev Goonesekere tied the game for Cedar Falls in the first half, then won it with the only goal of the second half. Tim Thompson and Tanner Tange had assists for the Tigers (2-1) while Matthew Cook had five saves in goal, including a game-saver late in the match.
Benny Bundi and Oskar Brocka anchored a tough back line of defense for Cedar Falls.
Girls' soccer
LINN-MAR 4, CEDAR FALLS 0: Fifth-ranked Linn-Mar got two goals apiece from Hallie Peak and Abigail Santana to defeat Cedar Falls in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
The Lions improved to 3-0, while the Tigers slipped to 1-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.