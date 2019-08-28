Capsules

Cedar Falls

Head coaches: Boys, Scott Gall. Girls, Amanda Johnson

Returning boys' letterwinners (15): Eli Smith, Brayden Burnett, Michael Goodenbour, Hollis Wilson, Alex Mujica, Ethan Kober, Jacob Olthoff, Noah Arends, Ben Campbell. Joel Burris, T.J. Tomlynaovich, Jack Jorgensen, Cooper Olsen, Antoine Cuhat. Alex Horstman.

Returning girls' letterwinners (7): Mackenzie Michael, Jayna Freeman, Lydia Ochoa, Amara Lytle, Natalie DeGabriele, Sara Goodenbour, Paige Wageman.

2019 schedule

Aug. 31 -- at Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational (B-G).

Sep. 5 -- at Ames Invitational (B-G), Sept. 12 -- at Marshalltown Invitational (B-G), Sept. 19 -- Rich Engel Invitational, Birdsall Park (B-G), Sept. 26 -- at Dubuque Senior Invitational (B-G).

Oct. 5 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational, Wartburg College (B-G), Oct. 10 -- at MVC Supermeet, Iowa City Kickers Soccer Club (B-G), Oct. 17 -- at MVC Divisional, Iowa City (B-G), Oct. 24 -- Boys' districts, Girls' regionals, Birdsall Park.

Nov. 2 -- at State Meet, Fort Dodge (B-G)

East/West

Head coaches: Boys, Joe Malsam. Girls, Loren Thalacker.

Returning boys' letterwinners (1): Andrew Congdon

Returning girls' letterwinners (5): Laura Hepworth, Emma Hickman, Victoria Knight, Jordyn Smith, Madison Tieskotter.

2019 schedule

Aug. 29 -- at Marshalltown Invitation (B-G).

Sept. 5 -- at Ames Invitational (B-G), Sept. 12 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy Invitational (B-G), Sept. 19 -- at Rich Engel Invitational, Birdsall Park (B-G), Sept. 26 -- at Dubuque Senior Invitational (B-G).

Oct. 5 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational, Wartburg College (B-G), OCt. 10 -- at MVC Supermeet, Iowa City Kickers Soccer Club (B-G), Aug. 17 -- at MVC Divisional, Dubuque (B-G)

Columbus

Head coach: Ron Roberson

Returning boys' letterwinners (2): Justin Hoffman, Jordan Tovar

Returning girls' letterwinners (3): Taylor Heuthorst, Adrianna Gallen, Alissa Sinnwell

2019 schedule

Sept. 3 -- at Oelwein Invitational (B-G), Sept. 14 -- at Benton Community Invitational (B-G), Sept. 17 -- at Starmont Invitational (B-G), Sept. 23 -- at Denver Invitational (B-G), Sept 28 -- at Independence Invitational (B-G).

Oct. 5 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational, Wartburg College (B-G), Oct 8 -- at Dike-New Hartford Invitational (B-G), Oct. 17 -- at NICL Meet, Jesup (B-G).

Valley Lutheran/Wat. Christian

Head coach: Lucas Tanney.

Returning boys' letterwinners: NA

Returning girls' letterwinners (1): Lauren Dawson, sr.

2019 schedule

Aug. 31 -- at Concordia Classic, Sheboygan, Wis.

Sept. 12 -- at Union Invitational, Sept. 14 -- at Benton Community Invitational, Sept. 19 -- at Rick Engel Classic, Sept, 24 -- at Nashua-Plainfield Invitational.

Oct. 17 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational, Wartburg College