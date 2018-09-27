WATERLOO — Denver junior Grace Beck wasn’t sure what to expect when she found out her team would be competing in Thursday’s Cedar Valley Metro cross country meet at Bontrager Park.
A series of cancellations from this fall’s wet weather has limited competition dates, and multiple area schools joined the typically small metro field as newcomers to the event.
“Everybody was really skeptical about a meet with not very many teams here, it’s three loops, really muddy, hilly, but I think it was great,” Beck said. “I love the course, great weather out there and good competition. I think it was nice Hudson came. We’re big competitors with Hudson.”
Class 1A’s No. 4 Denver edged last year’s state champion and current No. 5-ranked Hudson, 46-69, for second in the girls’ team race. Cedar Falls repeated as the girls’ and boys’ team champions.
Cedar Falls junior Mackenzie Michael and senior Brandon Conrad were repeat individual champions. Conrad led a one through seven finish from the Cedar Falls boys’ team as he crossed the line in 16:57.
The veteran, who finished 42nd individually in last year’s Class 4A state meet, is ranked among the top six runners in his class this season. His Cedar Falls team under the direction of first-year head coach Scott Gall has climbed to No. 6 in the 4A rankings after failing to reach state last season, ending a 22-year string of consecutive trips to Fort Dodge.
“We’ve had a lot of hard work,” Conrad said. “Scott Gall is doing a really good job of training us and we’ll get better from here on out.
“The majority of our varsity are freshmen and sophomores and they’re all getting better every single race.”
Gall, who said you don’t change a recipe when it’s good, has made a few of his own tweaks to the successful blueprint longtime CF coach Troy Becker used. He’s enjoying the growth this young group has shown.
“The youth is a lot of fun, for sure,” Gall said. “We’ve seen them progress by getting tougher and tougher. We see guys that are packing up, running together.
“All we ask them to do is compete to the best of their ability each time. We’re starting to see guys figure out what that means. We’re getting a whole 5K out of them and not patches of a 5K.”
On the girls’ side, Michael’s championship time of 20:34 led a group that graduated five runners off last year’s Cedar Falls state-qualifying team. Tiger freshman Paige Wageman was fifth in 21:31.
“There’s a lot of pretty good competition here, more competition than I expected,” Michael said, addressing the expanded field. “I was just trying to pace myself better. It’s been hard for me to try and pick up on my pacing again this season, so definitely that was one of my goals.”
The Tigers’ junior added that the newcomers have bonded well within the team.
“I just like that they come out and they’re really fighting,” Cedar Falls’ first-year head coach Amanda Johnson said. “I think the competitiveness among the teammates has been great. There isn’t that mentality of, ‘Well, we’ve got this seven, and that’s going to be our top seven.’ They’re continuing to fight for spots and that’s been really fun to watch.”
Beck led Denver’s girls with a runner-up individual finish in 20:44, while freshman teammate Chloe Ristau was third in 21:00.
“Having Chloe run with me, I push her, she pushes me,” Beck said. “I can’t imagine running by myself in practices. She pushes me so much.”
Junior Jenna Twait led Hudson with a fourth-place time of 21:08.
Metro cross country
Boys
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Cedar Falls 15, 2. Denver 66, 3. Waterloo 97, 4. Osage 130, 5. Hudson 143, 6. Valley Lutheran 154, 7. Clarksville 198, 8. Columbus 199.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS — 1. Brandon Conrad (CF) 16:75, 2. Michael Goodenbour (CF) 17:29, 3. Eli Smith (CF) 17:35, 4. Jens Jorgensen (CF) 17:45, 5. Hollis Wilson (CF) 17:52.
CEDAR FALLS — 1. Conrad 16:57, 2. Goodenbour 17:29, 3. Smith 17:35, 4. Jorgensen 17:45, 5. Wilson 17:52.
WATERLOO — 14. Isaac Davis 19:08, 17. Bryce Buhlman 19:29, 21. Logan Nelson 19:48, 22. Andrew Congdon 19:52, 23. Cadin Herrmann 19:52.
VALLEY LUTHERAN — 8. Owen Dawson 18:32, 33. Brett Determan 21:10, 36. David Swalve 21:42, 38. Isaac Natvig 21:48, 39. Andrew Guthrie 21:49.
COLUMBUS — 27. Kristopher Luke 20:28, 29. Jordan Tovar 20:31, 44. Joe Sink 23:06, 49. Justin Hoffman 23:36, 50. Tom Evans 23:52.
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Cedar Falls 27, 2. Denver 46, 3. Hudson 69, 4. Waterloo 94.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS — 1. Mackenzie Michael (CF) 20:34, 2. Grace Beck (Denver) 20:44, 3. Chloe Ristau (Denver) 21:00, 4. Jenna Twait (Hudson) 21:08, 5. Paige Wageman (CF) 21:31.
CEDAR FALLS — 1. Michael 20:34, 5. Wageman 21:31, 6. Jessica Van Dorn 21:44, 7. Amara Lytle 21:45, 10. Jules Fromm 22:00.
WATERLOO — 20. Madison Tieskotter 23:34, 21. Victoria Knight 23:41, 25. Regan Davis 24:36, 27. Meredith Eighmey 24:46, 31. Emma Hickman 25:16.
COLUMBUS — 8. Adrianna Gallen 21:46, 24. Alissa Sinnwell 24:34, 37. Taylor Heuthorst 25:51.
VALLEY LUTHERAN — 28. Lauren Dawson 24:55.
