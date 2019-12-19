Basketball
- University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball assistant coach KK Armstrong is taking a leave of absence effective immediately, the university athletics department announced in a press release Wednesday.
When Armstrong will return to the program is currently unknown. No other information was available.
Armstrong, who played for the Panthers from 2008-12, is in her fourth season on the UNI coaching staff.
Volleyball
- University of Northern Iowa senior Karlie Taylor has been named honorable mention All-America by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Taylor was Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year last season, racking up 565 kills, 440 digs and 51 blocks. She is the only Panther to record 500 or more kills in three seasons. She was also an honorable mention All-American in 2017.
Football
- University of Iowa standouts Keith Duncan, Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa added American Football Coaches Association All-America honors to their list of 2019 accolades Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s the fourth All-America designation for Duncan, the Hawkeyes’ placekicker and the third for offensive lineman Wirfs and defensive end Epenesa.
Hockey
- Waterloo Black Hawks forward Patrick Guzzo has committed to play college hockey at Ohio State.
Guzzo, an 18-year-old from Marysville, Mich., is in his second season with the Black Hawks. He currently has six goals and five assists.
Miscellaneous
- The Mason City School Board approved allowing Mason City High School to apply for membership with the Northeast Iowa Conference earlier this week.
The move would mean that Mason City would leave the Central Iowa Metropolitan League, which the school has been a part of since 1992.
The biggest benefit for the move would be lower transportation costs.
As the northernmost member of the CIML, Mason City routinely makes two-hour plus trips to Des Moines and the surrounding area for games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.