Leading off: Feldmann, Gallagher named to IHSBCA all-state baseball team

Baseball
- Several area athletes were named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association 2021 all-state team.
In Class 3A, Independence catcher Keegan Schmitt, a junior, was a first-team pick. Independence junior shortstop Marcus Beatty and Waverly-Shell Rock junior Chance Key were named to the second team.
Jesup senior Brodie Kresser and Columbus Catholic senior Alex Feldmann and junior Carter Gallagher were named to the 2A first team. Dike-New Hartford senior catcher Zak Wauters was on the second team.
In Class 1A, Don Bosco of Gilbertville senior Cael Frost was a first team pick.
Grundy Center junior Brayden Sawyer and Janesville junior Jared Hoodjer are on the 1A second team, while Don Bosco junior Ryan Naughton and Nashua-Plainfield senior Austin Bienemann were third-team picks.
Fishing
- Mark Myers of Cedar Falls captured the victory Aug. 7 in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League’s competition on the Mississippi River in Prairie Du Chien.
Myers three fish total was 10 pounds and 14 ounces and was eight ounces better than runner-up Nick Trim.
The victory netted Myers a $3,926 prize.
Hockey
- Tony Esposito, the pioneering Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced Tuesday. He was 78.
Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then left unprotected with the Canadiens deep in goalies and taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft for $25,000, an investment that paid immediate dividends for a team that finished last in its division.
Esposito helped lead the Blackhawks to first place, showcasing his butterfly style to post a 2.17 goals-against average and 15 shutouts, still a modern record for an NHL goalie. He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974.
“Tony was one of the most important and popular figures in the history of the franchise as we near its 100th anniversary," Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz said. "Four generations of our family — my grandfather Arthur, my father Bill, my son Danny and I — were blessed by his work ethic as a Hall of Fame goalie, but more importantly, by his mere presence and spirit.”