Leading off: Black Hawks name new head coach

Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks have named their next head coach.
Matt Smaby, a former NHLer with the Tampa Bay Lightning and former University of North Dakota assistant will replace P.K. O’Handley. O’Handley announced last month he was stepping away from head coaching duties after a 19-year run at the helm of the Black Hawks to become the franchises new team president.
“I am extremely excited and humbled to be joining an organization with such rich tradition,” Smaby said. “There are so many positive aspects about Waterloo which make it a great place to play. I want to continue the success the organization has enjoyed, while making my own contribution to Black Hawk hockey. I look forward to getting to work.”
Smaby is a Minneapolis native and played his prep hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minnesota. He played collegiately at North Dakota and appeared in two Frozen Fours. He was taken with the 41st overall selection in the 2003 NHL draft by Tampa Bay.
Smaby’s coaching career began with a homecoming to his alma mater. Prior to the 2017/18 college season, he started a two-year stint on the staff at North Dakota.
Simultaneously completing his degree in communications, Smaby’s return at North Dakota provided a springboard back to Europe, but this time behind the bench. In 2019/20 he was an assistant for the Salzburg Red Bulls in Austria’s top league. Stateside amid the coronavirus pandemic, last winter Smaby led the Grand Forks Youth Hockey Program. In that position, he had his first opportunity to succeed a premier USHL head coach: the vacancy in Grand Forks came after the departure of former Lincoln Stars stalwart Steve Johnson.
Smaby will move to Waterloo with his wife, Jenna, and his children, Sloane and Jack.
Tennis
Aplington-Parkersburg’s Cameron Luhring has been named the Iowa High School boys’ tennis player of the year by a panel of Iowa-based USA Today sports writers.
Luhring, who will play at Nebraska-Omaha this fall, captured the 1A state singles title earlier this spring. He also won the 2019 1A singles title.
Luhring competed only two years in high school missing his freshman season with an injury and his junior season was erased by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his career, Luhring was undefeated and posted a 414-3 game record.
Golf
- Iowa State golfer Joy Chou leads Northern Iowa’s Hannah Bermel by two strokes after 36 holes at Iowa State Amateur in Dubuque.
Chou fired a 3-over 73 Tuesday during the second round to surge past Bermel, who led after the first round.
Chou will hold a two-shot lead over Bermel heading into the final 18 holes today at the Dubuque Golf and Country Club.
In the Open Division, Waterloo West head girls’ golf coach Kelly Nelson holds a three-shot lead over Dubuque’s Rose Kubesheski.