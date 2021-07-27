Leading off: Black Hawks name new head coach

Hockey

The Waterloo Black Hawks have named their next head coach.

Matt Smaby, a former NHLer with the Tampa Bay Lightning and former University of North Dakota assistant will replace P.K. O’Handley. O’Handley announced last month he was stepping away from head coaching duties after a 19-year run at the helm of the Black Hawks to become the franchises new team president.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to be joining an organization with such rich tradition,” Smaby said. “There are so many positive aspects about Waterloo which make it a great place to play. I want to continue the success the organization has enjoyed, while making my own contribution to Black Hawk hockey. I look forward to getting to work.”

Smaby is a Minneapolis native and played his prep hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minnesota. He played collegiately at North Dakota and appeared in two Frozen Fours. He was taken with the 41st overall selection in the 2003 NHL draft by Tampa Bay.

Smaby’s coaching career began with a homecoming to his alma mater. Prior to the 2017/18 college season, he started a two-year stint on the staff at North Dakota.