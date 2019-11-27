{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Former Cedar Falls athletics director Gary Koenen has been named to the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame.

Koenen, who retired in 2018, is one of four Hall of Fame honorees, joining Mitch Osborn of Harlan, Brian Reimers of Ogden and Davis Johnson of Decorah. They will be recognized at the IHSADA state convention March 28-31 in Coralville.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments