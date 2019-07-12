{{featured_button_text}}

HUMBOLDT --- Humboldt senior Ashlyn Clark has touched a lot of hearts in the Iowa softball community this season.

After being diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma early this season, Clark came back to play softball. Other schools heard about her situation, and have raised money for her cancer treatments. On Monday, she got the attention of an MLB star.

In Monday's game against Clear Lake, Clark went 3-for-3 at the plate and hit her first home run of the season on Senior Night. After the game, Eric Pratt from the Fort Dodge Messenger tweeted out a photo of Clark holding the home run ball.

That tweet got attention from Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, himself a survivor of non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Lester responded to the tweet by inviting Clark to a game at Wrigley Field.

"Congratulations Ashlyn!" Lester tweeted. "How about you and your family come to Wrigley for a game to celebrate! And if its not too much to ask, maybe you could sign a ball for me?"

Lester's response was met with admiration from much of the Iowa softball community, with several people responding with words of thanks to Lester. 

Lester won a World Series with the Cubs in 2016, and another with the Boston Red Sox in 2007. Lester was declared cancer-free after battling the disease in 2006.

