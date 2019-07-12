HUMBOLDT --- Humboldt senior Ashlyn Clark has touched a lot of hearts in the Iowa softball community this season.
After being diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma early this season, Clark came back to play softball. Other schools heard about her situation, and have raised money for her cancer treatments. On Monday, she got the attention of an MLB star.
In Monday's game against Clear Lake, Clark went 3-for-3 at the plate and hit her first home run of the season on Senior Night. After the game, Eric Pratt from the Fort Dodge Messenger tweeted out a photo of Clark holding the home run ball.
That tweet got attention from Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, himself a survivor of non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Lester responded to the tweet by inviting Clark to a game at Wrigley Field.
You have free articles remaining.
"Congratulations Ashlyn!" Lester tweeted. "How about you and your family come to Wrigley for a game to celebrate! And if its not too much to ask, maybe you could sign a ball for me?"
Lester's response was met with admiration from much of the Iowa softball community, with several people responding with words of thanks to Lester.
Lester won a World Series with the Cubs in 2016, and another with the Boston Red Sox in 2007. Lester was declared cancer-free after battling the disease in 2006.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.