EMERSON — The Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN), the exclusive media provider of IHSAA state championship events, announced a switch to a pay-per-view streaming format.

On Tuesday, the network unveiled its new "Watch IHSSN" app for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

In a press release, the IHSSN said the format will offer per game/match and tournament package options on its new platform beginning with the 2023 state baseball championships, next month. Single games/matches will cost $9.99 while tournament passes will come in at $18.99.

Watching via a streaming device, which the press release describes as phones, desktops and iPads, will require the nominal fee.

Executive director at IHSSN Alan DeBolt said the network will remain available live and for free through Iowa cable and broadcast television affiliates.