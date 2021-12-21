Introducing the Cedar Valley Stars of the Week

There's been a lot of clamoring for Preps to Watch to make a return over these past few weeks. As mentioned on Monday, we're planning on bringing it back, but under a different name. Today, we unveil that name.

This week, we introduce the first ever Cedar Valley Stars of the Week. The plan is to highlight three to five high school standouts with a look back on the week they had. This week, we have four Cedar Valley Stars. Let's take a look at who they are.

Preston Gillespie, Dunkerton boys basketball

The 6-foot-3 junior forward put up 15 points and seven rebounds in the Raiders win over Janesville and had 14 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in their loss to Denver. The stud is currently averaging 27.3 points per game after he put up a phenomenal 36 points and eight rebounds Monday against Columbus Catholic. The Raiders are currently off to a 5-1 start.

Gillespie was nominated by his head coach Todd Kuntz.

Julia Larsen, Columbus Catholic bowling

Larsen was nominated by CHS head coach James Larsen. Against Tripoli, Larsen bowled a 136 and a 116. On Friday against Charles City, she had scores of 159 and 127. It was an outstanding week for an outstanding bowler.

Malorie Cary, Waterloo East bowling

Cary's head coach Mike Weber had this to say when nominating Cary:

"In the last 2 meets, she has averaged 232. Currently, Malorie is 6th in the state for average, 6th for high series, and holds the spot for 3rd high game. Last week against Dubuque Hempstead she fired 8 in a row for a 267 game... She’s exciting to watch and is a great supporter to her teammates.

Halli Poock, Waterloo West girls basketball

Poock was nominated by West head coach and AD Dr. Anthony Pappas. The 5-foot-6 junior point guard was outstanding last week. In the Wahawks' win over Cedar Rapids Washington, Poock put up 31 points, three boards, five steals and five assists. She followed that up with an 18 point, seven board, six assist, and four steal performance against Cedar Falls. She closed out the week with 12 points, six steals and four assists against Columbus Catholic.

