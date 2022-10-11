Indee Bass Club reels in winner at state contest

INDEPENDENCE – The really big one didn’t get away from the Indee Bass Club, and it helped them to a statewide victory.

The Independence-based fishing club swept the Iowa Bass Youth Nation State Tournament on the Mississippi River near Marquette.

The mid-September competition saw 36 teams of anglers from the high school division compete, with Indee bringing 10 boys to the river to fish in middle and high school. The Mustangs took 21st, 16th, 14th and sixth, but the biggest prize was reeled in by freshman Carter Cameron, who took first with his 3.84-pound bass.

I knew it was big, and my captain, Coach Reed said it was a river giant,” Cameron said. “I knew then it was a big one!”

“It was fantastic. We’ve had great participation at our own tournaments,” volunteer bass fishing coach Todd Reed said. “Yeah the success at the state tournament was, I don’t know if it’s ever been done. I don’t know if any club won both events and has won the big bass of the tournament as well.”

The club came into being in 2017, when students at Independence Junior Senior High were assigned to look for ways to improve the school. One group decided to turn their beloved hobby of bass fishing on the Wapsie River into an extracurricular. With years of experience as an angler, Reed was approached to act as their coach.

Since then, the club has grown to include around 25 members, meeting monthly to fish. According to Reed, participation in tournaments has been excellent and there are students coming in to fish and learn more about the sport. They’re spending more time with their peers and with the adults who operate the boats, gaining more knowledge along the way.

“I enjoy being out with a great captain and a great partner,” club member Hunter Patton said. “That’s what makes it so enjoyable for me it’s what I come back every year for.”

But tournaments for fishing aren’t like other individual or team sports, and the competition isn’t the fisher in the next boat over.

“The sport of bass tournaments is quite different from other sports that we’re used to because you’re not going against really the other people, you’re going against Mother Nature and the bass,” Reed said. “You’re really not going against those kids – those other boats – you’re going against the fish.”

In the case of the state tournament, the water was getting colder and the bass were getting more active. This meant that top-water baits were the way to go. Using buzz baits, crank baits and poppers, the Indee club was able to make its haul.

Another point of note that stood out to Reed is that none of the five boats were able to relay this information to one another. They knew on their own to move towards top waters. It took about an hour-and-a-half to start reeling them in, but patience proved to be a virtue.

“We didn’t really know it was a winner, and we were just focused on catching upgrades because we honestly didn’t think we had a winning bag but it turned out good for us,” Patton said.

Reed added that these events can only serve to swell their ranks, but whether they want to fish in contests or for fun, the club will take all comers.

“So it’s just kind of a club that catches everybody,” Reed said. “They can do the events, they can fish with different people, or they can just learn about the sport of fishing too.”