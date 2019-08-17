WEST DES MOINES -- The Iowa High School Sports Network and Iowa High School Athletic Association have announced a new television coverage plan that will make boys' state tournament events available to a larger statewide audience.
The new network will be an over-the-air broadcast on six affiliates throughout the state for the IHSAA’s state football finals, state wrestling finals and state basketball finals. Those events also will be streamed live for free on ihssn.com.
"We are giving the viewers what they want, many platforms to deliver the IHSSN product into their homes,'' IHSSN President Ken Krogman said.
The broadcasts will be available on the stations' digital channels, which are carried by local cable companies or are available by having a television antenna in your home.
The six affiliates are KDSM in Des Moines, KFXA in Cedar Rapids, NPTM in Omaha, NPTH in Sioux City, KXLT in Rochester, Minn., and WQAD in the Quad Cities.
You have free articles remaining.
"I think the expanded coverage for more Iowans to be able to view our state events, that's obviously the big thing,'' IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. "Ken and his group have worked very hard to get their organization to the point where they can combine coverage throughout the state for these events. We're very, very happy about that.''
The football, wrestling and basketball semifinals will be streamed live on the IHSSN website. Other championship events will also be streamed live, and the schedule is available on ihssn.com.
"The live streaming part is another great piece of this that we really, really are looking forward to,'' Keating said. "It's the direction that a lot of media is going, so it makes sense that streaming is a part of this.''
All 95 IHSSN events that are either streamed or broadcast will be digitally archived at archives.ihssn.com and available at no charge.
For those who want to own their favorite games, digital downloads of all 95 IHSSN events will be available at shop.ihssn.com for $9.95 per download.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.