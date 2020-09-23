IGHSAU, IHSAA agree to make state cross country a two-day event

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT DODGE – The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced Wednesday it make the state cross country championships a two-day event this year to help accommodated competition and crowds with COVID-19 related precautions.

The Co-Ed event will not take place on Oct. 30-31.

Class 4A and Class 3A teams will run on Oct. 30 meaning those respective classes qualifying meets will not be conducted on Oct. 21.

Class 2A and Class 1A will run on Oct 31 and their state qualifying meets will be held on Oct. 22

“Our joint championship in Fort Dodge has long been a special event for our participants and fans,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said. “Changes to any successful championship are never easy, but holding a two-day meet is our best option this year. Our new plan really focuses on a safe and rewarding experience, something we all agree is our top priority.”

The move was approved by both organizations governing boards and will be continued to be hosted by the Fort Dodge Community School District and the Fort Dodge Parks and Recreation Department at Lakeside Golf Course.