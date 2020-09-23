IGHSAU, IHSAA agree to make state cross country a two-day event

FORT DODGE – The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced Wednesday it make the state cross country championships a two-day event this year to help accommodated competition and crowds with COVID-19 related precautions.
The Co-Ed event will not take place on Oct. 30-31.
Class 4A and Class 3A teams will run on Oct. 30 meaning those respective classes qualifying meets will not be conducted on Oct. 21.
Class 2A and Class 1A will run on Oct 31 and their state qualifying meets will be held on Oct. 22
“Our joint championship in Fort Dodge has long been a special event for our participants and fans,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said. “Changes to any successful championship are never easy, but holding a two-day meet is our best option this year. Our new plan really focuses on a safe and rewarding experience, something we all agree is our top priority.”
The move was approved by both organizations governing boards and will be continued to be hosted by the Fort Dodge Community School District and the Fort Dodge Parks and Recreation Department at Lakeside Golf Course.
“The IHSAA is grateful to the Fort Dodge community, particularly the Parks and Recreation Department and Lakeside Municipal Golf Course for their efforts to make a two-day State Co-Ed Cross Country event possible,” IAHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “By allowing us to run each class individually, the Fort Dodge community is contributing to our commitment to safety for participants, coaches, workers, media and spectators. This is another example of the outstanding support and partnership we enjoy with the city, the golf course and the wonderful volunteers who make this event special.”
As an additional precautionary measure at state qualifying meets, Class 1A will go from five sites to eight sites. This will cut attendance at each 1A location by around 10 teams per gender.
With this change, Class 1A will feature 16 state qualifying teams – the top two teams qualifying at each site, instead of the usual three – and 10 individual state meet qualifiers for each gender instead of the usual 15 individual state qualifiers. The IHSAA and IGHSAU anticipate this will be a one-time qualifying change. Class 2A, 3A, 4A will remain unchanged on qualifying teams and individuals.
