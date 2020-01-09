CEDAR RAPIDS --- The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s annual clinic and hall of fame banquet is set for Jan. 17-18 at the Marriott Hotel in Cedar Rapids.
Coaches and umpires can register online at www.iowahsbca.net.
Among the clinicians expected are Pat Murphy of Alabama, Justin Toole of the Cleveland Indians, Kory DeHaan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Davis of the Seattle Mariners, Robin Lund of the University of Iowa, Ryan Brownlee of the American Baseball Coaches Association, Seth Wing of Cornell College and umpires Mike Everitt, Don Umland and Bill McGuire.
You have free articles remaining.
The new Hall of Fame inductees are Joel Holst of Wartburg College, Ron Anderson of Iowa Falls, DeHaan of Pella, Scott Belger of Creston, Sherry Freese of Davenport and Mike Botts of Davenport.
Preps of the Week: 2019-20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.