Waterloo Warriors back on track with win

The Waterloo Warriors varsity hockey team is back on the winning track after a 1-0 victory over the Cedar Rapids Roughriders on Thursday.

Last week, the Warriors suffered a loss against the Des Moines Capitals. And while Head Coach Brian Cook says it's good to have another win after the team's previous game, the outcome was still a little too close for comfort.

“They’re a hard working team," Cook said of Cedar Rapids. "Obviously, they’re about 60 miles from us, so they’re one of our main rivals. They always play hard against us each game and I expected it to be a close game, but not that close.”

The first two periods of the game would go scoreless for both both teams. The Warriors would struggle with their offensive game up to near the end. However, a strong showing in the defense helped them hold the line long enough to break the tie.

“We played strong defensively, we kept the shots to the outside for the most part and let [our goalie] see the clock as much we could,” Cook said.

The deciding factor on defense would be Waterloo goaltender Caleb Raisty. A senior out of Cedar Falls High, he would go 33 for 33 on saves for a perfect performance.

“He’s probably our best player and we needed him to be tonight," Cook said. "Especially because we started a little slow, but then we picked up as the game went on.”

With 10:58 remaining on the clock in the third period, the Warriors were finally able to put the first and only point by either side on the board, when defenseman Landon Sturch fired a goal into Cedar Rapids' net. Forward Brayden Kirchmann assisted with the goal.

Waterloo has another game scheduled for Friday against the Dubuque Saints. Cook says his aim is to get the Warriors scoring more in the coming games to provide breathing space for the defense. They've only scored one point in each of their last two games.

“We’re just trying to win one period at a time," he said. "And so if we win three periods, we know that we’re going to win the game. And we have seven games left, and we’re looking to try to put seven wins together and get a streak going into the playoffs.”

