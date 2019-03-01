AMES -- Regular-season champion Waterloo opened its pursuit of the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament title Friday with a 4-1 victory over Kansas City at the Ames/ISU Ice Arena.
The Warriors (30-2-0-1), took a 1-0 lead in the opening period on a goal by Carter Herbst, and made it 2-0 midway through the second when Herbst set up a score by Keegan Smith.
Kansas City (16-13-2-1), which was responsible for one of Waterloo's two regulation losses during the regular season, got a power-play goal at the 13:45 mark of the second to keep the game close.
Smith's second tally of the night with just 1:39 remaining provided the Warriors some breathing room, and Ethan Fox iced the victory with an empty-net goal in the closing seconds.
Chase Pabst stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced in goal for Waterloo, which advanced to a 2 p.m. semifinal Saturday against fourth-seeded Omaha (23-9-1-0), which knocked out Quad City 3-2 Friday.
MHSHL tournament
VARSITY
Friday's results
No. 3 Cedar Rapids 4, No. 6 D.M. Capitals 1
No. 2 Sioux City 5, No. 7 Lincoln 0
No. 4 Omaha 3, No. 5 Quad City 2
No. 1 Waterloo 4, No. 8 Kansas City 1
Games Saturday
Cedar Rapids (28-5-0-0) vs. Sioux City (27-3-3-0), noon
Omaha (23-9-1-0) vs. Waterloo (30-2-0-1), 2 p.m.
Games Sunday
Third place, 9 a.m.
Championship, 11 a.m.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Friday's results
Waterloo 6, Dubuque 2
Omaha 3, Kansas City 0
Games Saturday
Third place
Dubuque (19-13-0-2) vs. Kansas City (20-13-0-1), 9 a.m.
Championship
Waterloo (25-8-0-1) vs. Omaha (31-2-0-1), 10:30 a.m.
