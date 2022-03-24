Warriors vanquish Faith Lutheran, 5-2

The Waterloo Warriors bested the Faith Lutheran Crusaders of Las Vegas in the first round-robin match of the USA Hockey Chipotle Division II National Championships at the McKinney Star Center in Dallas on Thursday.

The Warriors started on the right foot and never looked back. Caden Pries fired off two goals in the first period, beginning at the 11:29 mark on an assist from Carter Frost and Justin Metcalf Jr. Pries’ second goal came with just 17 seconds before the first intermission on an assist from Harrison Foss and Braydan Kirchmann. That put Waterloo up 2-0 over the Crusaders entering period number two.

The second period saw Waterloo expand the lead with a Foss goal assisted by Kirchmann and Cale Neuendorf with 9:20 on the clock. The Warriors’ second goal of the period came unassisted from Metcalf with 4:23 to go. Lutheran then answered back with a goal of their own with 21 seconds left from Ean Vitz from James Vogel and Zaden Hnidy. The penultimate period ended with Waterloo up 4-1.

The final period saw the same point differential. The Warriors picked up a goal from Andrew Bushbaum on an assist from Jayden White with 12:17 left in the period to make it 5-1. A final goal by the Crusaders came on the power play with 4:39 left in the game from Brandon Lingo on an assist from Koen Dudschus and Darren Lingo. It was far too little, far too late, however, as the contest ended in Waterloo’s favor by a final score of 5-2.

Warriors goalie Caleb Raisty put up yet another outstanding performance in a career full of them as he compiled 26 saves on the afternoon.

Waterloo’s next game will be on Friday against the Rushmore High School Thunder of South Dakota. That game is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. and can be watched on HockeyTV with a subscription.

Following Friday’s contest, the Warriors will play Northport Huntington (NY) on Saturday at 11 a.m. Waterloo will also play on Sunday with the opponent and time to be determined.

