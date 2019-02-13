Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Rapids shut down Waterloo's offense and sent the Warriors to their first regulation defeat of the Midwest High School Hockey League season Wednesday night, 4-1.

The RoughRiders struck quickly, scoring just 37 seconds into the game, and they never let up. Another goal at the 7:27 mark made it 2-0 after an opening period when Waterloo put just five shots on goal.

Cedar Rapids (23-5-0-0) made it 3-0 with the only goal of the second period.

Waterloo (25-1-0-1) finally broke through 8:15 into the third period on Carter Herbst's goal to make it 3-1, but the RoughRiders promptly scored again 25 seconds later to restore their three-goal lead.

