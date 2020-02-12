Warriors pull away from Dubuque

DUBUQUE -- Waterloo spotted Dubuque a 1-0 lead, then dominated the Devils the rest of the way Wednesday for a 7-1 Midwest High School Hockey League victory.

The league-leading and defending champion Warriors improved to 26-2-1-0 for the season, while Dubuque slipped to 8-17-0-0.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Devils cashed in an early power play for their brief lead. Kole Latusick tied it for Waterloo at the 4:39 mark, and then gave the Warriors the lead with just :03 remaining in the period.

J.T. Metcalf and Carter Frost added second-period goals, then Frost, Ben Sinnott and Harrison Foss connected in the third as Waterloo pulled away. Caleb Raisty stopped 15 of the 16 shots he faced in goal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0