Warriors pick apart Dubuque
PREP HOCKEY

Warriors pick apart Dubuque

Warriors logo

WATERLOO -- Waterloo showcased its depth Tuesday as the league-leading Warriors unloaded on Dubuque for a 12-2 Midwest High School Hockey League win at Young Arena.

With leading scorer Ben Sinnott serving a one-game suspension, Waterloo had 12 players contribute to the scoring while improving to 24-2-1-0 for the season.

J.P. Smith got it started with a pair of goals just 53 seconds apart early in the first period. Kole Latusick added a late goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Warriors then reeled off five unanswered goals over the first 7 minutes, 57 seconds of the second period to blow the game open. Harrison Foss scored twice while Latusick, J.T. Metcalf and Christian Heiser also contributed to the eruption. Cooper Johnson tacked on a goal at the 13:29 mark to make it 9-1.

After the Devils (8-16-0-0) opened the third period with a goal, Waterloo answered with scores by Latusick, Mason Lamb and Brady Buckley.

Heiser finished the night with five assists and a goal, Latusick had a three-goal hat trick and a pair of assists, Buckley had a goal and three assists, Smith had two goals and an assist and Colton Burch contributed three assists.

Waterloo 12, Dubuque 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Dubuque;0;1;1 -- 2

Waterloo;3;6;3 -- 12

FIRST PERIOD -- 1. Waterloo, Smith (Heiser, Buckley), 3:51, 2. Waterloo, Smith (Lamb), 4:44. 3. Waterloo, Latusick (Buckley), 16:24. Penalties -- Neuendorf-Wat. (slashing) 11:56, Latusick-Wat. (goalie interference) 12:42, Snyder-Dub. (tripping) 16:30.

SECOND PERIOD -- 4. Waterloo, Foss (Buckley, Johnson), 2:37. 5. Waterloo, Latusick (Heiser, Smith), 3:54. 6. Waterloo, J.T. Metcalf (Kirchmann, Harrison), 5:33. 7. Waterloo, Foss (Neuendorf) 6:02. 8. Waterloo, Heiser (Latusick) 7:57. 9. Dubuque, Snyder (Schope), 8:31. 10. Waterloo, Johnson (Neuendorf), 13:29. Penalties -- Lamb-Wat. (tripping) 9:33, Heiser-Wat. (high-sticking) 16:29.

THIRD PERIOD -- 11. Dubuque, Snyder (Shealer), pp, :46. 12. Waterloo, Latusick (J.T. Metcalf, Kirchmann), p, 6:21. 13. Waterloo, Lamb (Heiser), 8:06. 14. Waterloo, Buckley (Heiser, Latusick), 14:50. Penalties -- Roraff-Dub. (hooking) 5:05, Husemann-Dub. (interference) 12:39.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Dubuque;19

Waterloo;43

Goaltenders -- Dubuque, Tillman (43 SOG, 31 saves). Waterloo, Raisty (11 SOG, 10 saves), Davis (8 SOG, 7 saves).

Officials -- Larson, Schroeder, Millage.

WATERLOO JV 4, DUBUQUE JV 1

Highlights -- Braydan Kirchmann, Blake Buckley, Jayden Fluhr and Cooper Johnson scored goals for Waterloo while Landen Schoonover had two assists and Fluhr, Parker Ticknor, Landon Monroe, Landon Sturch and J.T. Metcalf had one each. Jakobi Davis stopped 16 of 17 shots on net.

Tags

