Warriors pick apart Dubuque

WATERLOO -- Waterloo showcased its depth Tuesday as the league-leading Warriors unloaded on Dubuque for a 12-2 Midwest High School Hockey League win at Young Arena.
With leading scorer Ben Sinnott serving a one-game suspension, Waterloo had 12 players contribute to the scoring while improving to 24-2-1-0 for the season.
J.P. Smith got it started with a pair of goals just 53 seconds apart early in the first period. Kole Latusick added a late goal for a 3-0 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
The Warriors then reeled off five unanswered goals over the first 7 minutes, 57 seconds of the second period to blow the game open. Harrison Foss scored twice while Latusick, J.T. Metcalf and Christian Heiser also contributed to the eruption. Cooper Johnson tacked on a goal at the 13:29 mark to make it 9-1.
After the Devils (8-16-0-0) opened the third period with a goal, Waterloo answered with scores by Latusick, Mason Lamb and Brady Buckley.
Heiser finished the night with five assists and a goal, Latusick had a three-goal hat trick and a pair of assists, Buckley had a goal and three assists, Smith had two goals and an assist and Colton Burch contributed three assists.