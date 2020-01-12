Warriors finish off Fremont

WATERLOO -- Ben Sinnott returned to the lineup with a four-goal performance as the Waterloo Warriors cruised past Fremont 7-2 Sunday morning at Young Arena.

Waterloo, the defending Midwest High School Hockey League champions, improved to a league-best 18-2-1-0 for the season. Fremont fell to 1-17-0-0.

Sinnott got the Warriors on the scoreboard first, but it was a 1-1 game after the first period.

Waterloo then reeled off four unanswered goals in the second period. Luke Metcalf started the flurry at the 3:28 mark, Sinnott tacked on power play goals at 4:32 and 7:40, and Kole Latusick made it a 5-1 game at the 13:15 mark.

After Fremont made it 5-2 early in the third, the Warriors closed it out with goals from Sinnott and Christian Heiser.

In addition to his goal, Latusick had four assists for Waterloo while Heiser and Carter Frost had two apiece. Caleb Raisty stopped 15 of the 17 shots he faced in goal for the Warriors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0